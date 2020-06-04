Savage restaurants and bars will be allowed to temporarily expand their outdoor dining areas under an ordinance amendment unanimously approved by the City Council on Monday.
Scattered restaurant re-openings took place this week as restaurants and bars were allowed to begin serving customers in outdoor seating areas with reduced capacity and social distancing measures.
"It's excited, I'm glad we were able to do it, and I think everyone is waiting for them to be able to serve inside," Mayor Janet Williams said Monday, calling the change "a good first step."
The city began reviewing expansion plans last month. By Wednesday, the city had received expansion applications from Whiskey Inferno, Tin Shed Tavern and Buffalo Tap only. Whiskey Inferno and Buffalo Tap's owners didn't return requests for comment this week.
The temporary ordinance amendment will tentatively expire Sept. 8.
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting around the state, the Council also resumed in-person meetings this week after months of teleconferencing.
City Administrator Brad Larson said the Council Chambers will be limited to 10 people, including city staff and council members, to ensure social distancing.
An additional 10 people can be accommodated with a livestream in the lobby area, he said.