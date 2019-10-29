Sales and profits are up at Savage's municipal liquor stores, and city officials said they expect the positive trends to continue.
The liquor fund sustained a loss the past three years, but city Finance Director Julie Stahl said this month she's excited about the numbers. The year-to-date profitability more than doubled over last year for the liquor fund overall to about $189,000.
"We're very optimistic that in November, December — it's going to look really good," she said.
The city’s municipal liquor operation began in 1935. Today, the city owns and operates two stores — Marketplace Liquor and Savage Wine & Spirits at Hy-Vee. Other entities can’t open liquor stores within the city.
Between 1998 and 2010, the liquor operation generated over $4.6 million for community funds, helping service the debt to construct the Savage Library and Environmental Learning Center, for example.
Last year, city officials discussed possibly ending the operation but decided to wait a year and watch before revisiting the idea. Officials moved to tighten expenses by cutting liquor store staff time and eliminating some higher-paid positions in May.
Stahl said the savings are being felt in strong third quarter results, which show profits improved substantially compared to the same time last year.
The reduction in operating expenses and a 15% increase in sales volume at Savage Wine & Spirits drove the increase, according to the fund's quarterly report.
City Administration Brad Larson said customer counts and average sales per transaction are also higher than previous years.
"We are making these small goals and making sure we are seeing progress in them," he said.
He added he's optimistic the improvements will continue through the year's end with strong fourth-quarter sales and new ideas for wine sales.