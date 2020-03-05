Savage's municipal liquor operation is turning a profit again, which city officials said could mean tens of thousands of dollars for community projects.
Preliminary numbers show an operating income of $341,000 in 2019, marking the best year since 2008 and a turnaround from the losses in 2016 and 2017. The positive trend shows the the store's average number of sales, average sale per transaction and profit margins are up.
The City Council discussed ending the liquor operation in November 2018 but decided to wait another year, reducing staff time and implementing new marketing in the meantime. Councilmembers this week said they want to stay the course on the business.
The city began the operation in 1935 to control the sale of liquor and raise money, and it’s been a decade since revenue has been enough for city officials to transfer the money toward a community project.
But City Administrator Brad Larson said staff predict a transfer in the range of $50,000 to $100,000 could come next year.
"This is what we expected to see and hoped to see with the changes that we made," Savage Finance Director Julie Stahl said.
Councilmember Bob Coughlen said the council wouldn't have examined the liquor operation had it been profitable all these years.
"It gave us the opportunity to evaluate, look and make it better," he said. "I think we should stay in the business."
Councilmember Christine Kelly said she's thrilled with the turnaround.
"At this time, I want to stay the course," she said.
Councilmember Matt Johnson said he favors another year of seeing how it goes, but he'd like to start developing a plan for ending the operation.
"We can't afford to do another dip like that," Johnson said. "I'm concerned (about) a cycle."
Savage Mayor Janet Williams agreed, saying residents aren't as loyal to city-owned business as they once were.