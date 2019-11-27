New sports domes around the state are hurting revenues at the Savage Sports Center, but city officials say the benefit to the community is harder to measure than dollars.
Officials reviewed the dome operation during a Savage City Council work session on Nov. 12. City Administrator Brad Larson said the city originally projected annual revenue increases throughout the dome’s first 15 years, but revenue is falling.
The strain on revenues means the city will transfer more money, around $350,000 this year, from the Community Investment Fund and the Debt Service Fund to cover the dome’s expenses.
The City Council approved the $5.5 million climate-controlled dome in Community Park in 2012. The dome is up from November through April, and the outdoor turf is used during the rest of the year.
The dome, like the city’s liquor stores, is a city-operated business with an enterprise fund.
Savage Mayor Janet Williams said community events such as the Halloween Bash provide a benefit that isn’t measurable. She noted the city’s investment in other recreational amenities, such as warming houses and ice rinks, isn’t reviewed as closely because they’re not considered businesses.
Public Works Director Greg Boatman said the recreation department is looking at creative ways to use the sports center to lessen the financial burden going forward — especially ahead of a turf replacement slated for 2021 and a new dome shell planned for 2028.
Prior Lake Soccer, Prior Lake Athletics for Youth and the Burnsville Athletic Club remain loyal customers, he said, but usage is struggling overall.
Minnesota State University in Mankato will open a dome this year, for example, raising the possibility of losing teams from the Belle Plaine and Le Sueur area.
Lakeville Area Schools plans to open a dome after their referendum passed this month, and Bloomington and Eagan are also considering opening a dome.
Former Councilwoman Jane Victorey years ago voted against the center’s plans because of the financial risk to the city and concerns the dome would compete with private entities like the Rosemount dome and SoccerBlast in Burnsville.