The Scott County Board of Commissioners is seeking interested citizens to serve on several advisory committees, it recently announced.
Members of advisory committees are provided with per-diem and mileage reimbursements for meeting attendance.
For more information regarding a specific committee or to voice interest in serving, contact Deb Brazil at 952-496-8601 or dbrazil@co.scott.mn.us, or visit scottcountymn.gov under the headings “Your County Government,” then “Boards, Commissions, and Committees.”
Board of Adjustment and Planning Advisory Commission: seven vacancies, one in each commissioner district and two at-large vacancies.
The commission holds public hearings on amendments to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan and Zoning Ordinance Amendments; reviews applications for conditional use permits, interim use permits and plans for subdivision of land; and to make recommendations for approval or denial to the County Board for the unincorporated area of the county (all 11 townships).
The Board of Adjustment holds public hearings and makes decisions on variance requests.
These Boards meet the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Community Corrections Advisory Board: three vacancies in commissioner districts 1, 2 and 4. This Board makes recommendations to the Scott County Board of Commissioners on community corrections. The Board comprises law enforcement staff, corrections staff, judges, attorneys, social services personnel, educators and citizens.
Members are appointed to serve two-year terms and are eligible to serve three terms. Persons of color and from various ethnic groups are encouraged to apply. The board meets every other month on the fourth Thursday at 7:30 a.m.
Community Development Agency: one vacancy in Commissioner District 3. The agency's mission is to strengthen the communities of Scott County by providing affordable housing opportunities to low- and moderate-income families and promoting economic development. It meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m.
Extension Committee: one vacancy in Commissioner District 1. In partnership with the University of Minnesota, the Extension Committee assists in formulating programs, recommending budgets and selecting and evaluating extension staff.
The University of Minnesota Extension discovers science-based solutions, delivers practical education and engages Minnesotans to build a better future by keeping our food safe and affordable, improving our environment and helping families make better decisions.
The Extension Committee meets four times per year (Wednesday evenings, 5:15 p.m.). More information can be found at extension.umn.edu or by contacting Tammy McCulloch at tammym@umn.edu or 612-735-6161.
Human Services Resource Council: nine vacancies among all districts. Members serve two-year terms and are eligible to serve three terms.
The Resource Council participates in development of the Strategic Plan for Health and Human Services; makes recommendations about human services programs, priorities and goals to the County Board; and receives and reviews public input about the same.
Professional providers and consumers of Human Services programs are encouraged to apply. The committee meets quarterly on the third Monday at 6 p.m.
Library Board of Advisors: two vacancies in districts 4 and 5. Members serve three-year terms, and are eligible to serve three consecutive terms.
The Board participates in the formation of the Library Strategic Plan that is used to focus limited resources on library services that meet the needs of our customers, and it guides the creation of a budget. The board is responsible for the content of the library collection.
It meets on the third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Each year, one meeting is held in each of the seven branch libraries and the Scott County Law Library, and four meetings are held at Library Administration in Shakopee.
Mental Health Local Advisory Council: six at-large vacancies. Anyone with an interest in mental health services may apply. Consumers or family members of consumers of mental health services, adults who received mental health services as children or adolescents, and representatives of Scott County’s minority population are encouraged to apply.
The council meets each month on the fourth Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Parks Advisory Commission: seven vacancies, one in each district and two at-large. The commission provides leadership and direction to staff and elected officials in the area of parks, trails and open space planning and implementation.
Commission members represent the citizens of Scott County and serve as community ambassadors. The commission typically meets the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.
Scott Watershed Management Organization Planning Commission: four vacancies representing the Southwest and Sand Creek watersheds and one at-large position. The commission reviews and makes recommendations on the Comprehensive Water Resource Management Plan, budgets, and program priorities.
This board meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 4 p.m.
Solid Waste Advisory Committee: two vacancies. The committee consists of two citizen representatives, eight representatives from municipalities within the county, four representatives from the solid waste industry, and the program manager for environmental services.
This committee makes recommendations to the County Board on solid waste management and assists in the development, implementation and annual update of the Solid Waste Management Plan in order to improve recycling efforts in Scott County.
The committee meets twice a year or more if requested by the committee.
Vermillion River Watershed Joint Powers Organization: one vacancy. This nine-member committee advises the Joint Powers Board on the implementation of the watershed management plan, annual work plan, budget and disputes.
It meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dakota County Western Service Center in Apple Valley. To be considered for appointment, you must live in the Scott County portion of the Vermillion River Watershed.
Commissioner districts:
- District 1: Belle Plaine, Jordan precincts 1 and 2, New Prague precinct 2 and Shakopee precinct 5 along with Belle Plaine, Blakeley, Helena, Jackson, Louisville, St. Lawrence, and Sand Creek townships.
- District 2: Elko New Market and Prior Lake precincts 2 and 3 along with Cedar Lake, Credit River, New Market, and Spring Lake townships.
- District 3: Shakopee precincts 1-4, 6-8, 12A and 12B.
- District 4: Prior Lake precincts 1, 4, 5, 6A, 6B and 7 and Shakopee precincts 9, 10, 11 and 13.
- District 5: Savage.