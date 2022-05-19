RaeAnn Marie Skarhus, of Savage, is a contestant in the Miss Minnesota USA competition May 28-29 at the Ames Center in Burnsville.
The competition involves three proportional segments, according to a press release: evening gown, active wear or swimwear and personality interview.
Skarhus thanks her sponsors Gary Skarhus, Tom Hill, Tracy Padrick, Michael Gjerde, Lurleene West, the Savage Rotary Club, Nick Atkinson and Associates, Katie Bentley, Dan Patch American Legion Post 643; Minnesota Valley Shriners and Marlis Ziegler.
“I wouldn’t be here without the help of my sponsors. They saw my potential, my strengths, and my values. As a college student who lives nearly paycheck to paycheck, I never thought I would be able to proceed with this opportunity,” Skarhus stated.
The new Miss Minnesota USA will have the opportunity to compete for a national titles next spring.
“We are overwhelmed by the response and caliber of all the participants from Minnesota,” stated Executive State Co-director Denise Wallace of Future Productions, state pageant producers for The Miss USA Organization.
More info at missminnesotausa.com.