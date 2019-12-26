Floods, school successes and closures, traditions and new opportunities all filled the past 12 months in Savage. Here's a selection of our favorite and best stories and photos by reporter Christine Schuster and editor Dan Holtmeyer.
Metcalf coach pushes team to the top
May
On a recent Thursday afternoon, Metcalf Middle School sixth-grade chess players sat in two teams, playing a game of chess on a large paper chess board hanging over the classroom’s whiteboard.
A banner above the board read, “Every chess master was once a beginner.”
Each team member walked to the board and stood silently, calculating their next move as the others watched. Eventually, a team announced they were forfeiting, the others cheered and both sides of the room came together to shake hands.
After the game, the teammates gathered closely while Coach Brian Ribnick recreated the game. He broke down moves he liked and disliked and asked the teams to weigh in. Then he passed out Starbursts and told the students to try and catch up on sleep before the weekend’s tournament.
When Ribnick began coaching in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District nearly 40 years ago, he dreamed of coaching the best middle school team in America — a dream that has become a reality.
Ribnick will join the Minnesota Chess Hall of Fame this month. To date, Metcalf Middle School’s chess team holds 20 national titles and 30 state championships. The school holds a record number of state titles by a wide margin.
“I’ve never been one to set small goals,” he said. “Giant goals help stir the soul a lot more than small ones.”
Sixth-grader Mitchell Kellen, one of the highest-rated chess players in the district, recently became a national champion at the Dallas National Junior High Scholastic Tournament.
“He’s very enthusiastic about chess club and always makes it fun for everyone,” Mitchell said of Ribnick. “I just like how it’s just a pure thinking game. You just gotta out-think your opponent.”
Ribnick learned to play chess at a young age from his father and began coaching elementary students while a high school student. After college, he said he would put the district's chess teams on the map, building programs at multiple grade levels.
He continues his effort today, two years after retiring from teaching.
Construction begins on mental health facility, a dream realized
September
Construction recently began on the Savage Intensive Residential Treatment Services mental health facility, which several officials and community partners called a dream come true after years of work.
“Mental illness is a community need, it’s a community issue, and it’s a statement to the people in our community when we can step up and invest and provide these sorts of services to better their lives,” said Julie Bluhm, executive director and CEO of Guild Incorporated, the nonprofit that will operate the center.
The 16,000-square-foot, 16-bed facility will stand on the northwest corner of Ottawa Avenue and 124th Street. It's expected to open next year and will offer crisis stabilization services for up to 10 days and intensive residential treatment services for up to 90 days.
The longer programs provide intensive treatment while preparing individuals to integrate back into their community and home, Bluhm said.
Funding for the project came together over roughly two years from the state Legislature, Scott and Dakota counties, the city of Savage, Allina Health and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
“It’s very extremely emotional for me,” Mayor Janet Williams said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “We know things happen slowly, but a lot of changes are happening.”
Businesses face historic halt in barge traffic
June
Historic flooding on the Mississippi River is bringing record-breaking delays to the year’s barge season for Savage businesses along the Minnesota River, several business officials said.
The latest start to barge season on record in Savage was May 15, but barges aren’t expected to arrive until July this year, said Lisa Brickey, the warehouse manager at Mosaic Crop Nutrition.
The problem echoes last year but for different reasons. Savage-bound barges in 2018 were held up in St. Paul when the Minnesota River flooded. This time around, flooding downstream prevented barges from even making it that far.
The Minnesota River recently fell below flood stage but Brickey said it’ll take a couple weeks for barges to make their way to St. Paul on the Mississippi River from St. Louis. The U.S. Coast Guard closed the river there earlier this month due to high water and fast currents.
May, June and July are the busiest months for farmers looking to unload last year’s crop, but with holding facilities at capacity, many farmers looking to sell their product were told they needed to wait.
Steve Kucala, facility manager for Ceres Global and Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., said once barges resume, they'll need to work fast to move as much product as possible as the peak season winds down.
As longtime firefighters retire, department adjusts
June
Family ties have woven together the Savage Fire Department since the beginning.
Tom Stang Sr. moved to town and bought a service station, now the BP on Highway 13 and Lynn Avenue, in 1966. A friend and regular customer, firefighter Clem Gerald, told him the fire department needed volunteers who were always in town and asked him to join.
"I said, all right, I'll give it a try, and if it don't work out, it don't work out," he said. "Twenty years later, I retired."
This month, his son, Tom Stang Jr., will retire after 25 years with department. Stang Jr. is part of a wave of old-guard firefighters with over 20 years of service retiring and making way for younger leaders in a changing department. When Stang Jr. hangs up his hat this month, three more firefighters with more than 20 years of service will be left and nearing their own retirements.
"Nothing has been in my life longer than the Savage Fire Department," the younger Stang said. "To walk away is going to be weird, but the friendships that I have, and will continue to have and take with me ... what I'll miss most is the camaraderie."
Dennis Grisim, with whom Stang Jr. grew up, reached 30 years on the department before his retirement a couple years ago. Former chief Joel McColl retired earlier this year after 34 years; he and his brother, Al, were both chief in the footsteps of their father, who was a founding member.
Stang Jr. also remembers babysitting current firefighter Jake Von Bank. The Grisims, Von Banks and McColls are just a few of Savage's generational fire families whose sons and brothers followed one another into fire service. Stang Jr. and his father collectively share 45 years of service.
Such long careers are becoming less common, said Mark Monson, who joined the department on the same day as Stang Jr. and plans to retire next year.
"The fire department was such a priority in our lives, and a lot of times our families took the backseat to that," Monson said. "Now that 25 years have gone by, it's really changed, and for good reasons."
Most families have two working parents, Stang Jr. noted. Fire Chief Andrain Roach said the department today is looking for ways to strike a balance between firefighters' needs and the community's, and life lessons from the older generation are guiding the process.
"Have time with your family — it goes quickly," Roach said.
Updated since publication: Andrain Roach resigned as chief in August, pointing to unrealistic expectations and other issues and calling on the city to increase department staff and add full-time firefighters. Andrew Slama was promoted to chief in October and has added some leadership positions to the department.
Songs from home: Local educators change music education
January
Becca Buck teaches music at M.W. Savage and Gideon Pond elementary schools and knew something was missing from the repertoire of standard music she taught her multicultural students.
So she set out to collect lullabies and other songs from students’ homes — a project that’s bringing music from around the world together and transforming her classroom and music education around Minnesota.
“Music functions differently in every single culture,” Buck said. “People say music is a universal language — it’s not. It’s a language we all speak differently.”
About half of the students at Gideon Pond Elementary are black, many of them from refugee families. At M.W. Savage, 29 percent of students are black and nearly 11 percent are Asian.
Buck asked them what songs they sing at home and started asking their parents to write down those songs and translations.
The students then shared with their classes — Somali lullabies, Arabic alphabet songs, “all of these songs that music teachers in Minnesota had no idea existed because the misconception is that music doesn’t exist in Somali culture,” she said.
Fifth-grader Iris Garay said her favorite part of music class is learning new things.
“Sometimes it’s a challenge, but it’s really nice,” she said while tapping out a Somali lullaby on a xylophone.
Buck reached out for help from her friend Qorsho Hassan, another teacher at Gideon Pond, writing and translating lyrics.
“It means a lot to me simply because I am a Somali-American educator and there aren’t a lot of us around,” Hassan said. “I think having someone who is passionate about not just bringing Somali culture into the classroom, but all cultures, is someone who, at least in my eyes, really values the meaning behind education.”
The end result is a book of 65 folk songs from around the classroom and around the world. Included are songs in English, Somali, Spanish, Russian, French, and Oromo, an Ethiopian language. Each page features a song’s sheet music, musical concepts for teaching and a student’s personal connection to the song.
Education message boards are flooding with teachers requesting Somali music, Buck said. Next month, she and Hassan will present on culturally relevant music instruction at the annual Minnesota Music Educator’s Association conference.
Updated in November: Qorsho Hassan was recognized by Kinect Education Group as a Topnotch Equity Leader for her work on music and other programs for district staff and students. The award is given monthly to outstanding educators working on equity and inclusion.
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage to close three schools
December
Metcalf Middle and Sioux Trail Elementary schools in Burnsville and M.W. Savage Elementary School in downtown Savage will close at the end of the current school year after a Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District Board of Education vote.
"I believe these changes can and will be a catalyst for District 191 schools," Chairwoman Abigail Alt said, adding she believes the closures will be temporary and the district will grow again.
Looking ahead to another year of budget cuts, the move is expected to save around $2 million, according to Finance Director Lisa Rider.
Director Lesley Chester, wiping away tears during much of the meeting, said she landed on her decision because shifting buildings will be less painful than deeper budget cuts and losses to student programs.
Declining enrollment, revenue loss and millions of dollars in budget cuts to staff, athletics and other costs led district officials to hire Dr. Roger Worner, an expert on facility planning, earlier this year to study the district’s buildings and look for savings.
Kraemer Mining looks to strike a deal with Freeway Landfill
October
Unearthing 6 million cubic yards of waste from inactive landfills isn’t a job for everyone, but Kraemer Mining and Minerals wants to make a deal to clean up the Freeway landfill and dump sites.
Millions of cubic yards of trash sit at the sites without linings, meaning only dirt and rock lie between the waste and the Minnesota River and Jordan Aquifer. State officials say the situation poses serious risks to people and the environment and have spent decades working to fix the issue.
John Rivisto, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with Kraemer, said the answer is simple: Kraemer could use their private road to haul the waste excavated from Freeway Landfill over to the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill. They’ll also dig up and haul the waste at Freeway Dump on the other side of Interstate 35.
The end result, which Burnsville city leaders have supported, would eventually be a massive redevelopment project of parks, businesses and residences along the Minnesota River with a 100-foot-deep quarry lake at the center.
But the plan is also complicated. A feasibility report published this month found such a cleanup could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
“I’ve been working on this for six years, and the costs just keep going up,” Kirk Koudelka, a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency assistant commissioner with the agency, told Rep. Hunter Cantrell, DFL-Savage, and other members of the House Capital Investment Division during their visit to the sites earlier this month.
Property owner Mike McGowan has also opposed the idea, saying his family is being treated unfairly by state officials. The sites don’t need to be cleaned, he told the legislators, and his family should be able to develop the land.
Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said the city’s main goal is the protection of water resources, but she also hopes for a path forward that supports economic development.
State environmental officials said they hope to finalize the details of the cleanup in the next couple of years.
Adding a liner to the existing landfill could cost between $97 million and $107 million, according to the agency’s feasibility report. Hauling the waste off-site is expected to cost between $181 million and $611 million.