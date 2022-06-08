In Savage Community Park, a new playground, valued at $350,000, has been built.
Although the official ribbon cutting is June 8, park regulars can already be seen pausing their walks to look at the new brown and green equipment. Tall, nature-themed slides are accompanied by swings and climbing bars, nestled between sounds of pickleballs bouncing on nearby courts and baseballs cracking against bats.
The playground itself sits in front of the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center, 13550 Dakota Ave. S., which inspired the nature theme. Public Works Director Greg Boatman oversaw the design choices of this playground, while Assistant Public Works Director Trent Jutting oversaw the installation and implementation. The entire process started June 2020, when the prior Savage Community Park playground, valued at $120,000, burned down due to suspected arson.
“We found that residents and non-residents … loved this playground, and it became a destination for so many people,” Boatman said. “We thought, here’s an opportunity to improve upon what we had and make it playable and accessible for all to be able to use it. Our city council made the decision to do something a little more special than what we had previously.”
The charred remains of the playground were left for days in June 2020, allowing for investigation and insurance claim processes. However, this also allowed for Savage community children and parents to see the aftermath.
After the June 16 burning, the Concerned Citizens of Savage Facebook page opened discussion amongst over 100 community members. Many questioned how it burned down, plans for its future and how they could help. By June 24, the city of Savage Facebook page uploaded a video of the tear-down process, promising residents that it would be rebuilt.
Despite having no organized fundraising campaign for the park, Boatman saw donations coming in from the Savage community. On top of the $86,000 received from insurance, $158,000 came from the city’s liquor fund, $100,000 from the Burnsville Lions clubs and $5,000 from Cargill.
Some of the smaller donations came from children. The Palazzola family raised $1,600 selling bracelets made by their daughter. Another family allowed their two sons to hold a garage sale, where they sold their old toys to raise money for the playground.
“It showed how much kids love this park. They took it on their own to do that,” Boatman said. “Once all those donations were secured and in the fund, we looked at where we were at and what we wanted to do with it.”
Boatman then landed on a budget of $350,000 and some requirements. The playground needed to have a tall stature, a nature theme, swings, no roller slides and poured-in-place rubber. The rubber surface allows wheelchairs and other mobility aids. This makes it more accessible than typical wood chip or gravel playgrounds.
These requirements were sent to eight playground manufacturers, who then sent back potential designs. After hearing feedback from the general public June 2021, the final design was decided on.
Now, as that design stands in Savage Community Park, Boatman looks forward to the 20-25 year lifespan of the playground equipment.
“I think this playground will be heavily, heavily used. There will be a lot of attention on it,” Boatman said.
During his time working in parks and recreation, Boatman has seen three playgrounds burned down, two which took place when he worked in Bloomington. It is also common for portable toilets to be burned in parks. However, Boatman remains optimistic about the new playground’s future.
“We want people to report if they see something suspicious in parks. Our police are very responsive,” Boatman said. “We need our residents to be our eyes and ears when staff are not working. We need our residents who care and love our parks to be good stewards.”