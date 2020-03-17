Savage officials this week declared a local emergency and closed some city facilities in response to COVID-19, though they haven't gone as far as other local governments to maintain social distance and try to limit the disease's spread.
City Hall and Savage's city-owned liquor stores and city offices remained open Tuesday, and City Council members and other staff met Monday while sitting a couple of feet apart.
The Minnesota Department of Health and federal health officials have recommended that the public keep 6 feet apart or more and to work from home when possible to slow the pandemic. Jordan and Scott County leaders did so in their own meetings this week, and the county on Tuesday closed all county buildings until April.
COVID-19 often causes fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, and while most people recover, symptoms can be severe and even deadly, especially for older people and people with additional health concerns, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No COVID-19 cases have been found in Scott County as of Tuesday, according to the state, but city staff might've been exposed to it; a staff member who was in contact with someone suspected to have COVID-19 continued working because the staff member wasn't showing symptoms. City Administrator Brad Larson said the employee's doctor said it was OK to return to work.
On Tuesday, Larson said the city was awaiting the results of a test for the disease taken by a relative of another staff member. The staff member is working from home pending the results.
"I'm very comfortable with where we are at because each department is tailoring the response to their staff," Larson said. "If the situation gets worse and we need to take other measures, we can do that very quickly."
Councilmember Gene Abbott during Monday's meeting said he was concerned about City Hall staying open, noting, “We are exposing not only employees to the public coming in but the public to employees.”
Larson responded that Marketplace Liquors and Savage Wine & Spirits employees have the most interaction with the public.
“It’s hard for me to justify that City Hall should be closed while our liquor employees should be open for business, when they are the ones most open to this," he said.
Larson said he also thinks it's important for the government to remain open to the public, especially for residents who have less access to phones and the internet. A lot of city jobs require being in the office, he said.
Monday's emergency declaration allows the city to act on its emergency plan and skip formalities for certain actions, such as purchasing equipment and increasing staff.
On March 13 the city announced the cancellation of city events and limited the use of certain public facilities. The closures were later extended until May 1; they include the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center, the Savage Sports Center and rental rooms at City Hall.
Projections show significant losses are likely from closing the sports dome. The closure will cost $100,000 in revenue in April alone.
While City Hall is open, the city encouraged residents to conduct business electronically if possibly.
Employees with compromised immune systems and other health concerns will be accommodated — for example, allowed to work in a back office and have less interaction with the public — but aren't otherwise working from home unless their specific job can be done from home, Larson said.
Other non-essential city services, such as in-home inspections, have been put on hold until further notice.
Police and fire departments are also making adjustments to have less contact with sick residents and each other to try to maintain staffing levels.
To encourage sick employees to stay home, the city will give paid sick leave to employees who aren't usually eligible. The city will also pay for time lost if an employee is out of work because of a city closure or other city-initiated factor.
Mayor Janet Williams on Monday said she's happy with the response of neighbors helping each other with child care and other needs.
"I'm just really appreciative of how the community has been reacting, and we look forward to continuing to do that until this passes," she said.