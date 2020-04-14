A political movement urging local governments to declare their commitment to gun rights and to disregard potential new limits to those rights began picking up speed in Scott County earlier this year.
Around 50 county residents crowded into a room at the Savage American Legion in February for a conversation about a "Second Amendment sanctuary" resolution.
Many wanted to know exactly how it could be enforced. Some attendees pushed to know if county authorities could withhold the Scott County Sheriff’s Office budget, for example.
Several counties across Minnesota have adopted similar resolutions and dozens of others have considered it, according to MPR News. The trend comes as legislators in Minnesota and around the country propose expanding background checks to more gun sales and allowing courts to temporarily seize people's firearms if they're an immediate danger to themselves or others.
It's the second provision in particular, often called a red-flag law, that some residents have asked Scott County to ignore.
“We really need to make a statement that a suburban county can do this, too,” Kevin Lindow, a firearms instructor and organizer of the February event, said in a later interview. He started the Facebook page Scott County Defenders for the movement.
“It’s not about counties subverting law, it’s about saying that they’re not going to allocate resources to enforce any of these infringing laws,” Lindow said. “They are budgetary constrainers that could stand in the way of these infringements.”
Spring Lake Township resident Allen Soderbeck said many gun owners who’ve taken an oath of military or law enforcement service think of themselves as “sheepdogs” who defend the flock.
Owning firearms keeps Soderbeck and his family safe in a rural area where law enforcement isn't always nearby, he said. Teaching firearm safety to youth is a part of his lifestyle.
He said the Constitution protects citizens from their government, and the Second Amendment states the right to bear arms “shall not be infringed.”
If new state laws lead to the confiscation of guns, blood could be spilled in the dispute, he said. “The question is whose blood and how can we avoid it.”
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar and commissioners Mike Beard and Tom Wolf attended in support of Lindow’s efforts but said the resolution the group wanted would only be symbolic.
“There’s great concern about the Second Amendment and the assault that it’s under,” Beard said, but there’s little, if anything, the Scott County Board of Commissioners could do to stop gun control laws from being enforced. The courts would quickly step in, he said.
County Sheriff Luke Hennen afterward said he's happy to discuss legislative concerns and questions with residents but added he's obligated to enforce laws.
"Our local history offers a gentle reminder of that," Hennen said. "The last time a county sheriff was removed from office in Minnesota was in 1941, when Gov. Stassen removed Scott County Sheriff (Arthur) Mesenbrink from office for failure to enforce criminal laws.”
Minnesota House Democrats in February passed two gun bills: One would require permits, which come with criminal background checks, for person-to-person gun sales or transfers; the other creates extreme-risk protection orders that could require certain people to hand over their guns.
Those orders could last a couple of weeks or two or more years under the bill, after which the guns would be returned. Local law enforcement chiefs or city or county attorneys would need to prove to a judge that the person poses a significant danger by pointing to their criminal history or threats of violence, for example.
"Red-flag laws are extremely important, especially for reducing suicides of veterans and people in our agricultural community,” said Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, who supported both measures. “The suicide rate is unconscionable the way it is today. Red-flag laws will give us the tools law enforcement needs in order to reduce suicides."
The Star Tribune Minnesota Poll last fall found that most respondents — Republican, Democrat, urban or rural — supported universal background checks for gun sales. The poll didn't ask about a red-flag law, but the idea has broad support nationwide, according to NPR and other outlets.
Lindow, a firearms instructor since 2014, said many people at the Scott County event and others like it worry the red-flag system could be used against gun owners. He pointed to Colorado, where a woman tried to use a similar law to disarm a police officer who had shot and killed her son.
The woman was later arrested in connection with perjury on her petition. Minnesota’s proposal would also penalize harassment or other improper use of the red-flag law.
State Republicans, who control the Senate, have opposed the Democrats’ bills, instead proposing several of their own that would increase penalties for possession by gang members and gun transfers to others who couldn’t legally possess them.
Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, authored one telling judges to circle back, making sure those who’ve lost the right to bear arms after convictions for domestic assault or other charges are complying. Existing law doesn’t have that process in place, he said, and most of the people affected don’t follow the orders.
“I think we need to make sure our current laws are enforced before we create new ones,” Pratt said.
Lindow said he hopes to hold more events like Savage’s, though the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on them for now.
“We're keeping the online community engaged and allowing county leaders to focus on the public health crisis,” he wrote in an email.
Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Maddie Debilzan and Dan Holtmeyer contributed to this report.