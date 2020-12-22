A 44-year-old man who authorities say confessed to murdering a 16-year-old boy in Savage earlier this year died in custody Tuesday.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said corrections officers found Taran Cortez Miller unresponsive in his cell at approximately 3:46 a.m. Dec. 22.
Miller appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency, according to the sheriff’s office, and officers immediately began performing CPR and continued performing life-saving efforts alongside Allina Emergency Medical Services once they arrived.
“After exhaustive efforts to resuscitate Miller, he was pronounced dead at 4:33 a.m.,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release. “Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and review of the death by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, no further details are available at this time.”
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
In August, a grand jury indicted Miller and his 17-year-old son, Braylen Justice Miller, on first-degree murder charges for the death of 16-year-old Samual Keezer.
If convicted, Minnesota law assigns a mandatory life sentence.
The father and son met Keezer in the Target parking lot in Savage on Feb. 28 to sell him marijuana, according to charging documents. Taran Miller told investigators he shot Keezer in the head inside their vehicle when he thought Keezer “was going to take the marijuana and run out of the car without paying.”
Officers were called to Target around 7:30 p.m. the night of the shooting.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a firecracker before seeing the victim on the ground, Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said.
Officers found Keezer bleeding heavily with critical head injuries. He was able to say his name and that his head hurt before he began vomiting, charges said. He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was placed on life support and later died.
Miller had been in custody at the Scott County Jail since March.
His wife, TanyaMarie Esthell Miller, is currently incarcerated at the Shakopee women’s prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aiding an offender; one count relates to being an accomplice after the fact, the other to harboring an offender.
Braylen Miller told police he went to St. Paul with his father to buy the marijuana to sell to Keezer.
Keezer initially didn’t show up to their first meeting, Braylen Miller told investigators, and instead suggested meeting at Target.
His father told him to go inside the house and get the gun, according to charges.
When Keezer got into the front passenger seat of their vehicle at Target, he kept the door ajar while handling the marijuana. Braylen Miller stated his father shot Keezer in the head, then pushed him out of the vehicle, police said.
Taran Miller then told his son to drive away and called his wife to tell her what happened.
When they returned home to their fourplex residence on Sue Ann Lane in Prior Lake, TanyaMarie Miller went to the neighboring unit to retrieve the garage key and hide the vehicle.
In a statement to investigators, Taran Miller’s story matched his son’s.
Taran Miller said he disposed of the bullet casing left in his vehicle and gave the firearm to his sister-in-law at her home in Mankato. His wife drove him.
Officers recovered the murder weapon in a black lock box inside the Mankato home.