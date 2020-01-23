Dredging and shipping operations on the Minnesota River channel near Savage could face new challenges in 2020 without a new source of federal money, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official said this week.
The issue could be particularly urgent after last year's floods and whatever comes this year.
Traditionally a portion of the Mississippi River’s operation and maintenance funds have been reallocated to cover dredging in the Minnesota, said Steve Tapp, chief of harbors and channels for the Corps' St. Paul District.
But a 2018 change in federal funding rules means the Minnesota River's operations have to be paid for with harbor maintenance dollars instead, which are more difficult to get, Tapp said. The Minnesota must compete against projects in coastal areas that transport much more bulk and get higher priority.
“It doesn’t compete very well when compared to those harbor projects,” he said.
Roadway, railway and river barges converge in Savage to create a hub for the shipment of grain, corn and other commodities. Many products stored in Savage are shipped down to the river to New Orleans for export.
Dredging operations keep the waterway clear sediment and other materials. The sediment dries out on shore and is eventually sold off to construction projects and other uses.
In a Jan. 15 letter, Craig called on the Corps to include funding for the Minnesota River channel dredging activities within their 2020 budget.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation estimates the Minnesota River's annual economic value is more than $362 million, yet the channel's dredging operations have historically cost just $260,000, Craig wrote to the Corps.
"I was stunned that such a small investment could fall below the line," she said in an interview this week.
It usually takes around two weeks to dredge 15,000 to 20,000 cubic yards of material from the Minnesota channel, Tapp said. By comparison, nearly 1 million cubic yards of material is dredged annually on the St. Paul District's portion of the Mississippi.
But severe flood conditions have complicated dredging operations in recent years, with some areas needing to be dredged more than once a season and some areas not fully dredged at all.
Last year, flooding downstream on the Mississippi River delayed Savage-bound barges until July.
"We had problems in many, many locations," Tapp said.
Dredging operations didn't go as wide or deep as normal last year, he said, and dredges were pulled off the Minnesota before completing the job because of high water.
Flood conditions are expected to be severe again in 2020, he said.
Unlike the Mississippi, the Minnesota has no locks and dams, so it’s not subject to the inland waterways excise tax, which transfers tax from fuel consumed on a waterway into a trust fund to help pay for projects.
Tapp said money for the Minnesota River dredging operations could be set aside in the Corps’ work plan, which is the most likely source of the money this fiscal year. The work plan is expected sometime next month.
If nothing pans out, Tapp said the Corps has a little bit of money left over from last year, but it’s likely not enough to cover all the necessary dredging operations.
“We’d end up working with the navigation industry and asking which areas need to be prioritized,” he said.
Tapp said the St. Paul District is hoping the Mississippi River Project will be reauthorized by Congress with a provision to include the Minnesota River Channel. This would bring the two channels under the same funding authority again.
Craig also called for this change in her letter. The incorporation could be authorized in this year's Water Resources Development Act, which hasn't yet passed Congress.
"I'll be working to make sure we keep the Minnesota River and Mississippi River at the forefront," she said.