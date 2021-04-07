All three incumbents will return to the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative's Board of Directors after this year's election results were finalized during the organization's annual meeting Tuesday.
A list of bylaw changes were also adopted with 77% of voters in support.
A total of 3,923 ballots were cast in this year's election, according to MVEC. Ballots were returned by approximately 10% of eligible voters.
According to a news release by MVEC:
Incumbent Tom Wolf of Credit River Township was re-elected with 738 votes. Challenger Kirt Briggs of Prior Lake received 508 votes. Wolf received 59% of the 1,251 votes cast in District I, which covers portions of Prior Lake, Savage, Burnsville, Credit River and Elko-New Market.
Incumbent Bill Heinlein of Chanhassen was re-elected with 892 votes. Challenger Mary Leizinger of Victoria received 470 votes. Heinlein received 65% of the 1,366 votes cast in District II, which covers portions of Carver, Hennepin, Sibley and Scott counties.
Incumbent Kevin Gibbs ran unopposed in District III, which covers portions of Scott, LeSueur, Rice, Blue Earth and Waseca counties.
Under MVEC bylaws, an online poll was conducted during the meeting to return him to his seat by acclamation.
Scholarships awarded
During the annual meeting, this year's scholarship recipients were named. Each scholarship is awarded in the among of $1,000. This year's recipients were:
- Greg Stoffel
- Andrew Nerud
- Shane Anderson
- Nathan Wilder
- Allison Andryski
- Joshua Nelson
- Daisy Lang
- Matthew Anderley
- Vincent Sheeler
- Emma Aronson
- Lexi Buehler
- Allison Rients
- Jonathan Ouradnik
- Stuart Schatz
- Aaron Backlund
- Molly Hovick