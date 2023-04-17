The Minnesota Zoo is celebrating another year of new additions to the zoo with its Farm Babies exhibit.
The exhibit lasts from April 29-June 4 and is included in general admission, with guests able to visit with a variety of newborn animals.
“We’re really excited to continue this spring tradition at the Minnesota Zoo. Farm Babies has been a regular part of spring at the zoo for more than 20 years now,” said Zach Nugent, the zoo’s communication and media relations specialist.
Baby animals this year include calves, Kunekune piglets, baby lambs and goat kids. The zoo is soon expecting a couple of calves and goat kids, and some baby lambs were born last week.
Goat feeding will also be returning to the zoo this year, an activity that briefly went on hiatus during the height of the pandemic. Daily demonstrations will also be featured, with outside partners joining the zoo in presenting demonstrations with horses and milking.
In addition to highlighting farm animals, pollinators will also be celebrated with Pollinator Park, a little area set up within the Wells Fargo Family Farm.
“We often like to remind people of our forgotten farm babies, which are pollinators,” Nugent said. “We have a lot of caterpillars and pollinators that are emerging this time of year, and they are so crucial when it comes to food systems and agriculture. This is an opportunity to learn about the conservation of these important species and what you at home can do with small steps to promote pollinators right here in Minnesota.”
Renovations have also been made to the Wells Fargo Family Farm. Last year, the farm was painted and included new landscaping, a pergola shade structure and a goat play area.
This year, the farm has undergone advanced investments. Nugent said this includes a renovated cow barn with newly installed water beds, a new path leading up to the milking barn and upgrades to calf housing.
“We’re excited to be able to build in some new elements along with showing off some of the work that has been done out in the Wells Fargo Family Farm,” Nugent said. “The ones this year may not be as visible to guests, but they are really focused on the health and welfare of our animals at the farm.”
The tractor trail has been upgraded for this year’s exhibit. Walking to the farm, guests can see historic, antique tractors all along the trail and learn more information on the history of agriculture in Minnesota.
