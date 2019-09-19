Updated at 1:30 p.m. Friday
Minor injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle crash on County Road 42 in Savage Thursday.
The crash in the westbound lanes of County Road 42 caused major backups during rush hour as emergency personnel responded to the scene near the Ottawa Avenue intersection shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries, according to Interim Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama.
Three cars were impacted by the rear-end crash involving a tanker truck.
The Innovation Fluids LLC tanker, out of Monroe, Mich., carries windshield washer fluid and antifreeze products, according to the company's website.
The truck driver, Barry Ishmel McReynolds, 44 of St. Paul, was cited for failure to drive with due care, according to Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon.
McReynolds told officers he'd been intending to turn right onto Ottawa Avenue when he noticed a car in the right turn lane. He then said he swerved back into the lefthand lane where he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him causing a chain reaction.
Minnesota courts records show McReynolds' previous driving-related convictions include speeding, failure to obey traffic control, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain parts and accessories in safe and proper operating condition on a commercial motor vehicle.
The Innovation Fluids LLC couldn't be reached for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.