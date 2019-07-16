Burnsville police are looking for the owner of a large snake caught roaming the streets of the city.
Yes, you read that right.
"It's not just dogs we find on the loose," a Tuesday morning post on the police department's Twitter page said. "Anyone missing a Python?"
It’s not just dogs that we find on the loose. Anyone missing a Python? pic.twitter.com/wIUtaZ1BzD— Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) July 16, 2019
The department later corrected itself. What was initially believed to be a python, the large snake turned out to be a Colombian Red Tail boa constrictor, the police department posted to its Twitter page.
"Don’t we have egg on our faces?" the tweet said. "I know this, regardless of what it’s called I wouldn’t be picking it up!"
We’ve been informed this is actually a colombian red tail boa constrictor. Don’t we have egg on our faces? I know this, regardless of what it’s called I wouldn’t be picking it up! pic.twitter.com/kxyIE0mHwm— Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) July 16, 2019
To claim the snake, or to offer helpful information, call Burnsville Police Dispatch at 651-322-2323 or animal control at 952-894-DOGS.