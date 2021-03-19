Closed landfills in Scott and Dakota counties are among those leaking high levels of "forever chemicals" into the groundwater, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced Thursday.
The Freeway Landfill in Burnsville and Louisville Sanitary Landfill near Shakopee are among 15 landfill sites with "forever chemical" contamination levels in groundwater exceeding the state's health-based guideline value by more than 10 times.
Both landfills are located along the banks of the Minnesota River.
"With the discovery of PFAS contamination in groundwater, the MPCA will expand its water monitoring to ensure drinking water is monitored and the full extent and magnitude of the contamination is known," the agency stated Thursday.
Statewide, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination exceeded the state guidelines at 59 closed landfill sites in 41 counties, according to the report.
The agency detected some level of PFAS contamination in the groundwater at 98 of the 101 closed landfills tested.
“Once again, our assessments tell us that PFAS is everywhere in our environment," MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop said in a statement. "That’s why the agency needs the ability to use dedicated funds more flexibly to rapidly respond to these urgent contamination incidents.”
Last year, an underground fire broke out at the Louisville Sanitary Landfill near Shakopee. The landfill closed in 1990.
The MPCA's report found seven of the 12 active groundwater monitoring wells at the site detected high levels of PFAS contamination.
The site's PFAS contamination measured 22 times higher than the state's health-based values.
At the Freeway Landfill in Burnsville, the levels tested 714 times higher than the state's health-based values.
The Burnsville site tested second-highest for contamination with the Gofer Landfill in Martin County reaching the highest levels with PFAS testing 1,343 times higher than the state's guidelines.
The agency plans to additionally sample nearby residential water supply wells, the Minnesota River and Gifford Lake in Louisville Township.
The MPCA is requesting state lawmakers allow the agency to use funds from the Closed Landfill Program to rapidly address unexpected environmental incidents.
"Under current state law, the MPCA must wait until the legislature appropriates funding before responding to a contamination incident," the agency stated. "Legislative delays or gridlock could put Minnesota communities at risk."