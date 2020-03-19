Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will reduce service beginning Friday, March 20, the organization announced this week.
The transit authority also announced enhanced cleaning, including disinfectant for entire buses, and boarding changes to encourage social distancing. Boarding and departure for passengers without disabilities will occur at the rear door on all buses that have them, and passengers are encouraged to space themselves out.
“We realize our customers need to make vital trips to work and to get groceries and medical supplies during this trying time,” CEO Luther Wynder said in a written statement. “MVTA plans to do our part to help get through this health crisis.”
Here are the route details:
Route 420: Regular weekend service.
Route 436:
- Southbound trips depart 46th Street Station at 5:48 a.m., 6:18 a.m.
- Northbound trips depart Dodd/Opperman at 3:40 p.m., 5:20 p.m.
Route 440: Regular weekend service plus additional trips.
- Northbound trips added from Apple Valley Transit Station at 6:04 a.m., 7:34 a.m., to the VA Hospital.
- Southbound trips added from VA Hospital at 4:03 p.m., 5:33 p.m. to Apple Valley Transit Station.
Route 442: Regular weekend service.
Route 444: Regular weekend service.
Route 445: Regular weekend service.
Route 446:
- Northbound trips depart Braddock/Diffley to 46th Street Station hourly from 7:03 a.m. to 7:03 p.m.
- Southbound trips depart 46th Street Station hourly from 6:09 a.m. to 6:09 p.m.
Route 460:
- Northbound trips depart Burnsville Transit Station at 5:50 a.m., 6:22 a.m., 6:44 a.m., 7:06 a.m., 7:39 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 8:30 a.m.
- Southbound trips depart Gateway Ramp to Burnsville Transit Station at 1:35 p.m., 2:26 p.m., 3:06 p.m., 3:36 p.m., 4:07 p.m., 4:38 p.m., 5:08 p.m., and 6:10 p.m.
Route 477:
- Northbound trips depart Apple Valley Transit Station at 5:43a.m., 6:27 a.m., 6:50 a.m., 7:16 a.m., 7:59 a.m.
- Southbound trips depart Gateway Ramp to Apple Valley Transit Station at 12:15 p.m., 1:29 p.m., 2:29 p.m., 3:06 p.m., 4:06 p.m., 4:46 p.m., 5:25 p.m.
Route 480:
- Northbound trips depart Blackhawk Park and Ride at 6:09 a.m., 7 a.m., 7:50 a.m.
- Southbound trips depart Union Depot at 3:35 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5 p.m.
- All trips serve Blackhawk P&R, Eagan Transit Station and downtown St. Paul only.
Route 490:
- Northbound trips depart Southbridge Park and Ride at 6 a.m., 6:50 a.m., and 7:51 a.m.
- Southbound trips depart Gateway Ramp at 3:11 p.m., 4:26 p.m., 5:20 p.m. and terminate at Southbridge Park and Ride.
Route 495: Regular weekend service (service to Mystic Lake suspended).
Route 497:
- Westbound trips depart Marschall Road Transit Station at 5:40 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 7:40 p.m.
- Eastbound trips depart Town Square Mall at 6:01 a.m., 8:01 a.m., 10:01 a.m., 12:01 p.m., 2:01 p.m., 4:01 p.m., 6:01 p.m., 8:01 p.m.
Route 499:
- Eastbound trips depart Marschall Road Transit Station at 6:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 12:40 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 8:40 p.m.
- Westbound trips depart Old Carriage/Wal-Mart at 9:06 a.m., 11:06 a.m., 3:06 p.m., 9:06 p.m. and Southbridge Park and Ride at 7:11 a.m., 1:11 p.m., 5:11 p.m., 7:11 p.m.