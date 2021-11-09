Kathy Peil joined the Savage Fire Department last month as the department's new assistant fire chief.
The role had been left vacant earlier this year when Jeremie Bresnahan, the department's former assistant chief, was named chief following the departure of Andrew Slama, who left to lead the Edina Fire Department.
Peil, who served around 12 years with the Centennial Fire District, is new to the south metro community.
She recently moved to Savage and told the Savage Pacer she's been getting to know the members of the Savage Fire Department, who she described as friendly, outgoing and "nothing but helpful."
"It's very apparent that everybody that's here wants to be here," Peil said. "They're very dedicated and clearly very proud of their department."
With the Centennial Fire District, Peil served the north metro communities of Circle Pines, Centerville and Lino Lakes.
She's served in positions ranging from paid-on-call firefighter, training chief, emergency medical services program director and interim fire chief.
Before beginning her career in the fire service in 2009, Peil worked for many years as a fire protection contractor.
"I've pretty much worn every hat there is over the years and learned a lot on way," she said.