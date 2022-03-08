Updated at 4:15 p.m.
Burnsville High School students were in lockdown for several hours Tuesday following a report of a weapon inside the school.
Law enforcement on-scene found no weapon after hours of searching, according to Burnsville Police. No injuries were reported.
The incident, which began around 11:30 a.m., caused cars to pile up outside the school and in nearby businesses, as parents hoped to reunite with their children.
Principal Dave Helke emailed updates to families during the lockdown and urged parents to stay away from the school while police conducted their investigation.
Students were released from the lockdown classroom-by-classroom shortly before 3 p.m., according to Helke. Bus routes ran as usual and police remained on-scene to manage traffic.
All after-school athletics and activities were canceled.