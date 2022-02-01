Nominations are now open for the 2022 One91 Community of Excellence Awards to honor employees in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
The purpose of the awards is to recognize the extraordinary contributions of One91 staff members who are working to ensure each student is future ready and community strong.
“We have tremendously dedicated, talented and knowledgeable staff in District 191 and there has never been a time when their outstanding efforts deserved recognition more than now,” said Superintendent Dr. Theresa Battle. “We all know someone who has made a positive and essential difference for others in the One91 community. I encourage everyone to nominate that person this year.”
Nomination categories include Collaboration and Partnership, Innovation, Community Engagement, Excellence in Educational Support, Teaching Excellence and Leadership in Action.
In addition, a Spirit of Excellence award will go to an individual or team that exemplifies the best of what the district seeks in its employees.
Students, parents, community members and colleagues are invited to submit nominations. Nominations are due by Sunday, Feb. 20, and can be submitted online at www.isd191.org/COEAwards.
Selections will be made in March and recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 12 at the Burnsville High School Mraz Center.