Non life threatening injuries were sustained by the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash along County Road 42 in Savage early Wednesday morning.
The vehicle was traveling westbound on CR 42 just past CR 27 when it veered off the roadway, hitting a storm lift station and a utility pole, Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said.
The crash was reported at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle is still in the hospital and the investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.
The Savage Police Department, Savage Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Health responded to the scene.
As a result of the crash, the westbound lanes of CR 42 between Dakota Avenue and Quebec Avenue were closed for a portion of the day while Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative replaced the damaged power lines.
The road was reopened Wednesday afternoon.