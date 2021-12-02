Minnesota health officials reported the state’s first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Dec. 2.
“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Governor Tim Walz said in a press release. “We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the Hennepin County man who’d been infected with Omicron has since recovered. He was fully vaccinated.
Health officials say the patient developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought a test on Nov. 24. In the days prior, he’d traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21.
In Thursday’s announcement, health officials highlighted the state’s laboratory surveillance programs, which are often described as the strongest in the nation.
The detection of Omicron in Minnesota marks the country’s second confirmed case.
On Wednesday, California health officials announced the variant had been confirmed among a resident who’d traveled to South Africa. The case was also confirmed to be a breakthrough infection.
“We still have more to learn about Omicron, but the most important thing we can do right now is to use the tools we have available to make it as hard as possible for this virus to spread,” Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement.
Health officials are continuing to urge eligible Minnesotans to be vaccinated and receive booster shots. Masks are also recommended to be worn indoors.