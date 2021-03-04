Minnesota health officials identified the state’s first case of COVID-19 one year ago this week.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the state’s first case on March 6, 2020 among a recent cruise ship traveler.
Looking back this week, state health officials said we’ve reached a much better place in the fight against the pandemic.
“When we think back a year ago, we knew very little about this virus and some of our early assumptions turned out to be wrong,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said during a press conference Tuesday. “The role that asymptomatic spread plays in the transmission of this virus was a major surprise along the way.”
On Wednesday, the country’s third approved vaccine targeting the virus — the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — arrived in Minnesota, according to Gov. Tim Walz.
“There’s every reason for us to be very, very optimistic,” Walz said Wednesday, adding Minnesota is also expecting a significant increase in allocations of the Pfizer vaccine.
Scott County Public Health Director Lisa Brodsky said Tuesday around 3,500 Moderna vaccines were set to be administered in the county this week — that’s up from 2,000 doses last week.
As of March 2, Scott County received 8,000 vaccine doses and administered 8,186 doses, according to Brodsky; she said that’s because many vials actually contain 11 doses, which can be extracted with the proper syringe.
Priorities
Following state prioritization guidelines, local health departments in Scott and Carver counties are currently focusing vaccination efforts on seniors and teachers.
Brodsky said child care providers, including home-based providers, could begin being vaccinated locally starting next week.
As of March 1, around 929,000 Minnesotans, or roughly 17%, have received at least one vaccine dose, and roughly 484,000, or 8.7%, have completed the two-dose series, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Around 13% of Scott County residents and roughly 15% of Carver County residents have received at least one vaccine dose. Approximately 7% have completed the two-dose series in both counties.
Over 1.38 million vaccine doses, including both first and second doses, have been administered statewide, Malcolm said Tuesday.
The state’s vaccination efforts continue to focus on residents ages 65 and older.
State leaders plan to have 70% of the senior population vaccinated before widening eligibility to those with some high-risk health conditions and additional groups of essential workers.
Additional guidance published this week placed residents with Type 1 diabetes and some additional rare conditions higher on the priority list.
On Tuesday, Malcolm said around 53% of seniors have been vaccinated and the state is on-track to reach the 70% benchmark by the end of the month; on Wednesday, Walz said the benchmark will likely be reached much sooner.
Kris Ehresmann, MDH’s director of infectious disease epidemiology, said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be a “game-changer.”
The state’s first allocation included 45,200 doses.
Ehresmann said she’s optimistic about future allocations, although exact figures remain unknown.
As of March 2, the state’s seven-day average test positivity rate remains stable at 3.5%.
More than 6,500 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19 in the past year, according to MDH. Locally, there’ve been 107 deaths recorded in Scott County and 40 deaths in Carver County.
Long-term care cases plummet
Cases counts in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities have plummeted in recent weeks, and activities and visitations have resumed for many.
Residents at the Savage Senior Living received their second-dose of the vaccine on Feb. 25.
Lindsey Krueger, the director of MDH Office of Health Facility Complaints, said case levels in facilities across the state are reaching lows not seen since the early days of the pandemic.
“We need to acknowledge the incredible work that’s gone on in recent months,” Krueger said during a press conference Tuesday.
Roughly two dozen long-term care facilities in Minnesota received support from the Minnesota National Guard amid staffing shortages during the spike this fall.
Health officials say the improvement is a testament to the power of vaccines, and a continuing commitment to mitigation strategies.
First vaccine doses were administered to long-term care residents and staff in Minnesota through the federal pharmacy partnership program in late December.
On Tuesday, Krueger said approximately 9% of facilities have reported a COVID-19 exposure in the past 28 days; that’s down from nearly half during the state’s peak.
Roughly 84% of Minnesota nursing home residents and 89% of assisted living residents have received at least one vaccine dose — roughly 69% and 63%, respectively, have completed the two dose series.