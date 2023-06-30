I will never forget the first community festival I covered as a reporter.
I will never forget the first community festival I covered as a reporter.
It was 2017, and I had just moved to Minnesota from Rhode Island a week prior, and it was time for me to cover Railroad Days in St. James.
Town and city celebrations aren’t common where I’m from, so I had no idea what to expect. When I walked the three blocks from my main street apartment to the parade, I was shocked to see what felt like more people than the population of the city ready to watch. I remember it being about 100 degrees out, and it’s when I realized how important community pride is in Minnesota.
Since then, I’ve covered a myriad of celebrations, big and small.
But on Saturday, I experienced a first. Saturday morning I woke up and saw a text message from one of the committee members informing me that the Dan Patch Days parade in downtown Savage would be canceled.
I made my way out around noon on Saturday, thinking I would find scores of families and kids running around Community Park, playing on inflatables and petting ponies.
When I arrived, however, there were not many people, but it appeared there may be a chance for the event to be able to take place.
There wasn’t much for me to take photos of, so I hopped on a golf cart with a volunteer and got a behind-the-scenes look of what event organizing is about.
From having bleachers set up in the Public Works building in case of evacuations to having grills set up to serve volunteers and staff with food and drinks, there wasn’t a stone unturned when it came to the planning.
Bad weather you can’t plan for, however.
I was still on the golf cart when we pulled up to the board of directors and I heard the news: the remainder of Dan Patch Days was canceled.
I could tell there was a lot of disappointment. I would be, too, if I spent months volunteering to make sure an event for the community could go smoothly only to be canceled by the weather.
But the volunteers did what they do best — they pivoted and were already working on the next task, taking down things that could blow away or be damaged from the storm.
I’ve covered plenty of community festivals and have written plenty of stories about the need for volunteers, but until Saturday, while I was helping to take down tarps from the beer tents, I never stopped to think about what would happen to these type of celebrations if there were no volunteers.
While it’s disappointing Dan Patch Days had to be canceled, I hope it serves as a reminder of how important the festival is for the Savage community, and how important volunteers are to the festival.
I hope to see you at next year’s celebration — and I hope you have a volunteer shirt on.
Malm is a reporter for Southwest News Media.
