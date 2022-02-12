It was just by chance that I recently found myself at Tumacácori in Arizona. My husband and I were on vacation shopping in Tubac, a cute artist village south of Tucson, but we got bored. Down the highway was the only other touristy thing around — Tumacácori.
Not even knowing what Tumacácori was, I would have been reluctant to spend $10 each for admission. But it was free with our Senior Citizen National Parks pass, so why not? I didn’t have to worry about getting my money’s worth.
One of my favorite perks of being a senior citizen is the lifetime National Parks Pass. I got mine back when they only cost $10. Today it is $80 for a lifetime or $20 for a yearly pass for anyone over 62. The pass allows you, and three other adults, entrance to National Parks and 2,000 recreation sites managed by various federal agencies.
Tunmacácori turned out to be an absolutely fascinating place. The site protects ruins of a former Spanish mission along with history and artifacts from the O’odham people who had been living there when the Spanish arrived. The structures, videos and tours were excellent.
On my way out I asked what is the difference between a National Park and a National Historical Park? Well, I found out that besides the well-known National Parks and Monuments, there are national historical sites, battlefields, preserves, scenic trails, memorials, recreation areas, seashores, forests and more.
In a recent documentary, Ken Burns called the National Parks, “America’s Best Idea.” Environmentalist Wallace Stegner originated the phrase, stating, “The national parks are the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst.”
Early conservationists felt that areas of natural beauty, including the plants and wildlife that live there, needed protection from development, exploitation, settlers and tourists in order that everyone could enjoy them. Their recreational opportunities and educational benefit should be left unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations not privatized for the benefit of only a few. They abhorred the industrialization, commercialization and “touristification” of areas like Niagara Falls.
Much of the west was still public land and thus available for conservation. These ideas led President Abraham Lincoln in 1864 to declare Yosemite Valley and the giant sequoias in California a public trust, but the state was left to manage it.
The first true National Park, Yellowstone, was created by President Ulysses S. Grant in 1872. It was probably nationalized because it contained parts of three states. Meanwhile, California’s preservation of Yosemite wasn’t going well, so it also became a National Park in 1890, followed quickly by Mount Rainier, and Sequoia.
Under President Theodore Roosevelt, the American Antiquities Act expanded federal preservation to include archaeological sites and areas with historic, scientific, cultural and commemorative value.
Establishing a National Park requires an act of Congress. Obviously, that can be complicated and time consuming. But Presidents can use the Antiquities Act to protect areas much more quickly by naming them National Monuments. The Grand Canyon, Zion, Bryce, Acadia, Olympic and many other National Parks started out as National Monuments. And many of our National Monuments like the Statue of Liberty, Devil’s Tower, Muir Woods, Fort McHenry, and, in Minnesota, Grand Portage and Pipestone, are just as beautiful and important as National Parks, and often less crowded.
It may appear that the rest of the world copied the United States when they established national parks in their own countries. However, the world’s first national park was created a hundred years before Yellowstone. In 1783, the first national park was created in Bogd Khan Uuul, Mongolia. But we reignited the idea. Following the creation of our National Parks, other countries began their own preservation efforts. Today, over 100 countries have established national parks.
On this year’s trip, my husband and I have visited several National Parks and a bunch of National Monuments. We have seen some great views, learned some history, geology and biology. We saw an actual coatimundi at the Chiricahua National Monument. We learned about mountain formation and cactus identification. We were introduced to the prehistoric Sonoran Desert People who were irrigating and farming in the desert near Phoenix as early as 1350.
The Casa Grande National Monument, the nation’s first protected archaeological site, was established in 1892 when concerned citizens saw these ancient ruins being destroyed and vandalized. This site was made a National Monument in 1918.
Over the years, groups have pushed for the privatization of some of these national treasures. There could be money made by developing five-star hotels near Old Faithful, selling fossils and antiquities, cutting down the redwoods, drilling for oil and mining for minerals. But we, the people, decided to protect these important landmarks for future generations.
Saving the best of our country’s beauty and the artifacts of our history for future generations certainly matches with the ideals of the United States. I’m not sure I can say it is America’s best idea, but it’s certainly is a darn good one.