Do you love books? You may have attended one or more of the popular Club Book author events sponsored by our seven-county regional library system. Club Book brings bestselling and award-winning authors to audiences across the library system throughout the year, highlighting the authors’ recent work with personal readings, questions and conversation, and sales and signings of their recent publications.
Prior Lake Library’s volunteer Friends of the Library team is excited to announce a new local author series to compliment the larger Club Book experience. Entitled Read Local, this evening series will be scheduled four times a year. Local published authors are invited to the Prior Lake Library to showcase their books with readings, interaction with the audience and a bit of light refreshments to round out the hour. We plan to bring in novelists as well as writers of science fiction, memoirs and non-fiction.
Our first author event is Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. We’ve invited local novelist Michael Lorinser to the library to talk about his two books, “Last Trip of the Magi” and “Murder in a Blizzard.” Michael is a former teacher and business leader whose writing skills and interest in storytelling have led him to publish a number of articles, short stories and these compelling novels of imagination and personal interest. His books are available at local and online book sellers as well as in the library system.
Many of our friends and neighbors are writers and have beautiful, inspiring and entertaining stories to share, even if their work never makes it onto the bestseller lists. Perhaps you, too, are a published or aspiring writer. If you love books and enjoy learning about the unique creative processes and ideas of writers of all ages, interests and backgrounds, we hope you will plan to join us to engage with and support them.
If you are a local writer who would like to take part in our Read Local initiative, we hope you will attend our events and speak to us about possibly highlighting your work.
We are excited to begin this local writing series and hope you’ll join us Feb. 4 at the downtown Prior Lake Library to hear Lorinser. And make plans to attend the rest of our Read Local 2020 series:
- Tuesday, June 9: Mindy Duvernet, “Bones of Skull Island.”
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: Amy Hallberg, “German Awakening."
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: Errin Stevens, “Updrift: The Mer Chronicles Book 1."