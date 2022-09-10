OK Boomer friends, I get it. When we went to college, we didn’t need any government backed loans. Our folks gave us little to nothing, but we worked two or three jobs and paid our own way. What is wrong with this generation? They took out a loan, they should pay.

Well, my freshman tuition at the University of Minnesota was $125 per quarter. Three quarters (the standard year) thus cost $375. According to the American Institute for Economic Research, in today’s cost of living dollars that would be $3,413.69. That would be reasonable.

Rochelle Eastman is a Savage resident who writes for Community Voices.

Tags

Events