OK Boomer friends, I get it. When we went to college, we didn’t need any government backed loans. Our folks gave us little to nothing, but we worked two or three jobs and paid our own way. What is wrong with this generation? They took out a loan, they should pay.
Well, my freshman tuition at the University of Minnesota was $125 per quarter. Three quarters (the standard year) thus cost $375. According to the American Institute for Economic Research, in today’s cost of living dollars that would be $3,413.69. That would be reasonable.
However, tuition for the U of M’s College of Liberal Arts actually costs $16,108 today. So, what justifies the $12,694.31 difference? Much of it is due to today’s lack of government funding. Yes, back in the ‘60s and ‘70s the federal and state government funded huge portions of public college tuition. I didn’t need a government loan because the government paid up front.
Those were the days when our country valued education. It made for a better society. Public colleges in California were free and most state schools were well funded. Gov. Wendell Anderson was on the cover of Time magazine holding a Northern Pike with a caption touting “The Good Life in Minnesota.” Anderson, with a Republican-controlled Legislature, passed legislation known as the “Minnesota Miracle,” which significantly raised taxes and increased funding to local schools.
We ended up with a workforce that was envied throughout the country and a lifestyle of recreation, sports, and arts that almost made up for our nasty winters. The magazine article praised Minnesotans for being civic-minded citizens who supported shared sacrifice “in return for good services and social benefits.”
That has changed. In the 2000s, when my kids went to college, I was shocked at how much tuition had increased. Then I was more horrified at the online ease in which they were offered loans. These loans covered not just tuition but included substantial cash for room, board, books and miscellaneous living expenses. It was way too easy to get large loans. These easily obtained loans were a great deal for the lenders and for the colleges, but not necessarily the students.
Looking back, realizing that most of my college education was paid for with tax dollars, I can’t really complain about the Biden administration’s loan repayment program helping lower- and middle-class students reduce their debt burden.
Admittedly, I don’t have much sympathy for the students who borrowed way too much money for an overpriced education. But capping the loan forgiveness at $10,000, or $20,000 for Pell grant recipients, seems like a reasonable ceiling.
Some of my friends are ranting that this just isn’t “fair.” What about the guy who just paid off his loan and now he gets nothing? Well, timing has always been crucial.
How about the people who were in the middle of getting a mortgage when rates went up? How about the folks who died early in the pandemic before vaccines were available and treatment methods improved? How about the students who graduated when the economy was booming versus the ones who graduated in the 2009 recession? Yup, some things just aren’t fair, but should everyone continue to suffer because we refuse to change a dysfunctional system?
Then there are all the budding economists out there who are complaining about increasing inflation, or taxes, or the debt, or the deficit. But I’ve noticed that these armchair economists only complain about government spending when they don’t like the program. How can tax breaks for the rich just be assumed to stimulate the economy when investing in people doesn’t?
We subsidize industries like oil, agriculture, housing, and automobiles. We’ve given trillions in subsidies to the oil industry even while they are banking record-breaking profits. We allow individuals and corporations to go into bankruptcy and have their debts forgiven. We’ve recently forgiven loans to some very wealthy people, and even congressional representatives, under the Payroll Protection Program. Yet, some of those same people are complaining about forgiving student loans.
Maybe I was a chump for helping to pay off my kids’ loans. They are missing out on this free money. But, overall, I’m happy with the program. It is not a blank check. The program offers a limited amount of relief targeted at low- and middle-income borrowers with income caps. Overall, it will give many young Americans a boost to get on with their lives.
The real challenge is looking at the future. The current debt relief program is just a band-aid, it does not fix the system.
A high school diploma isn’t worth much in today’s world. Some kind of continuing education is almost essential. But post-secondary educational costs are too high. These easily available, government-backed loans let both the colleges and the lenders off the hook for controlling their costs. The system needs to change.
To me, anyone who has the qualifications should be able to go to a public university, college, or trade school for a reasonable price. There is an enormous societal benefit to having well-educated citizens and ensuring that educational opportunities are available to anyone, not just the wealthy. That is the much bigger problem that still needs to be solved.