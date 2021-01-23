Like most people, I was staring at my TV on Jan. 6 in total disbelief of what I was witnessing. American citizens were storming the Capitol? I was shocked, angry, sad, outraged, frightened, disappointed and feeling more emotions that I could name.
Each day, as details emerged, there were more horrors to try to understand. Yet, of all the things that infuriated me about Wednesday’s insurrection, one issue stuck in my craw.
Evidently, I am naïve. After the Capitol had been overrun by rioters who stopped our democratic process, I expected the Senate, the more august, deliberative, rational side of our legislature, to step up and stop playing games. Surely after an experience like that, senators would drop their knowingly false and futile objections and expeditiously certify the results of the election. If no senators agreed to the House’s fantasy objections, the process could have quickly continued to its preordained conclusion.
I was proud that our Congress reconvened within hours of the failed insurrection. Democracy was not stopped by violent rioters. The initial speeches, even by Senate Majority Leader McConnell, had with the right tone. Some Republican senators withdrew their objections, but seven continued. Their egos would not let them stop.
Perhaps I am expecting more intelligence and common sense than these senators deserve. Each of them knew the election wasn’t rigged. Every state submitted audited and certified election results. There were countless court challenges and justice department reviews with no massive voter fraud.
The Director of Cybersecurity, Chris Krebs, called the election “the most secure in American history.” Attorney General William Barr also found there was no widespread election fraud. In Georgia, there had been three recounts and the results stayed the same.
Having been an election judge for many years, it was easy to see that most of these allegations were ridiculous. All had been thoroughly investigated and found to be untrue. I sympathized with the Brad Raffenspurger, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, and Gabriel Sterling, the Voting Services Manager, who were exasperated by the ridiculous claims of voter fraud. Mr. Sterling had debunked every one of the false stories that had surfaced. Mr. Raffenspurger had been put in the untenable position of telling the President of the United States that he couldn’t manufacture ballots for him.
I assumed the people we send to Congress would have had enough sense to fact check some of these wild election stories. Sure, there are some politicians who won’t let the truth get in their way. But could rational legislators really think that the same ballots that elected them, personally, to congress were now fraudulent in the presidential election?
They all knew that on Jan. 6, regardless of their ridiculous objections, the Electoral College results were going to be certified declaring Joe Biden the next president of the United States. Senator Ted Cruz tried to justify his pathetic argument inferring that because so many people mistrusted the election, we needed an investigation. Well, senator, the reason they distrusted this election is because you and the president had been spreading misinformation about it for months. You can’t repeatedly tell everyone the earth is flat and then demand hearings to prove it isn’t.
I’ll even accept that Senator Cruz and Hawley’s ill-timed fundraising texts had been scheduled in advance of the riot, but just their existence showed the real purpose of their grandstanding. Every one of the objecting senators knew their arguments would go nowhere. The votes weren’t there. However, they wanted more air time, more photos and more opportunities to stoke their political futures. Perhaps most importantly, it was an opportunity to solicit money.
Politicians love to hear themselves talk. Working in D.C. years ago, I visited the Capitol late at night to observe the spectacle of senators reading impassioned speeches to an empty chamber just so their positions would be officially documented in the congressional record. We’ve all watched ridiculous congressional hearings where most legislators are giving grandiose speeches rather than actually questioning witnesses. It is pure theater. There is no factfinding, only showboating.
People often say they want government to run more like a business. Well, no business would allow individual egos to derail an entire working body. They would not allow grandstanding, senseless arguments and personal fundraising to delay a predetermined result.
No business would allow employees to feed the fantasies of an armed mob that had just broken in to its headquarters, threatened its employees, killed a security guard, destroyed property, rampaged through private offices, smeared excrement in its building and forced the staff to be evacuated. Any employee who supported this kind of insurrection would be fired.
The constitutionally mandated Electoral College certification should have been completed on Jan. 6 in a couple of hours instead of allowing self-aggrandizing speeches to continue until 3:32 a.m. This wasted time and money, and perpetuated the false claims that had incited a mob to violence.
Sadly, I had no expectations of professionalism from ex-President Trump and I had few expectations that some overly contentious members of the House would act like adults. However, I naïvely expected professionalism from the more sober, more thoughtful, senate.
Sadly, the past few months have shown me that our system needs reform. We need a way to select candidates who want to do the actual work of governing rather than continuously grandstanding and stretching the truth to soliciting political donations.