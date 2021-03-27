Many years ago, my youngest son came home from school upset. His elementary school class had voted on which book they wanted to read next and they chose a book he’d already finished. He was disappointed, but he explained that it was fair because everybody had a vote, even the two kids who were home sick.
Over the years, my kids were involved in many elections like naming their soccer team or choosing a representative to the student council. Even at home, occasionally we would vote to see which movie to watch, or what to have for dinner. Sometimes, they were happy with the decision, other times they weren’t, but it was fair.
The simple act of voting, majority wins, is ingrained in our culture as a fair way to make decisions. Everybody gets one vote and we all live with the result.
Well, that is how elections are supposed to work, but now things have gone off the rails with false claims of imagined voter fraud. As a result, some groups who are upset that their candidate lost, want to manipulate who can vote to assure a specific outcome.
Sadly, controlling who gets to vote is as old as the country itself. In our first elections, it was only white, male, landowners who could vote. Women, Native Americans, slaves and laborers weren’t allowed to have a voice.
In those early years, politicians tried to manipulate the balance of voting power between the northern free states and the southern slave states. The state of Maine was not allowed to join the union until there was a balancing slave state resulting in the Missouri Compromise.
Following the Civil War, when Black men got the right to vote, southern politicians tried to suppress their votes with complicated registration procedures, literacy tests, gerrymandering, roster purges, poll taxes and outright violence and intimidation.
It was only 55 years ago that the Voting Rights Act was passed in an attempt to solve these problems. These days, even though people know it’s wrong, there are still creative minds looking for ways to manipulate our election system.
Today, there are more than 250 proposals in 43 states trying to restrict who gets to vote. Some proposals add restrictions or burdensome paperwork to voting by mail. Others reduce the number of polling places, reduce the hours the polls are open, reduce the number of days for early voting, eliminate weekend voting, or just Sunday voting. Georgia even wants to make it illegal to pass out water or snacks to voters in long lines.
On the national news, they often show heartwarming stories of dedicated voters waiting in lines for hours, as if this was a noble act. To me, it looks like their local election officials didn’t do their job, or perhaps they wanted to discourage those voters. Not everyone can stand in line for hours. It is very suspicious when only certain polling locations have these ridiculously long lines.
Although these proposed restrictions are often couched in the language of voter integrity, sometimes the truth slips out. State Representative John Kavanaugh of Arizona made headlines when he admitted that he wanted to reduce the number of people voting because “quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.” He feels that people who are “totally uninformed on the issues” shouldn’t vote. Allowing too many people to vote “puts us [Republicans] at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats,” he said. He wants to control the election results by restricting who can vote.
Admittedly, after being an election judge for many years, it is tempting to think that certain people shouldn’t be allowed to vote. I remember one woman who was so drunk she couldn’t even slide her paper into the ballot counter. Then there are the people who throw away their vote by writing in candidates like Mickey Mouse.
But my favorite was the guy voting in an off-year local election who came in bragging that he always voted; it was his duty as a patriotic American, etc. After a long self-congratulatory speech, he looked at the ballot and said, “Wait, I’ve never heard of any of these people.” Although I could certainly question the “quality” of his vote, I will always defend his right to cast his uninformed ballot.
Voting is a fundamental right in our democracy. It should not be difficult. No one should have to travel too far, stand in line for hours, pay a fee or face any unnecessary barriers to cast their vote. As we learned during the pandemic, voting by mail, with proper safeguards, is a great way to vote.
We should be encouraging every citizen to participate in an election — even if that voter has not researched the candidates, wants to vote for Mickey Mouse, or we fear they might vote for the “wrong” candidate. Voting is their right and we need to protect it.
One person, one vote, majority wins. It should be that simple. The House of Representatives recently passed a bill establishing national minimum standards for elections. The Senate should work with them on this. If we really are a democracy, we need to ensure that no state, no political party, or no outside entity can control an election by suppressing anyone’s right to vote.