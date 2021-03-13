We say that we are a nation of immigrants. But immigration also elicits a lot of passion amongst us. I believe the current system is in disarray with its patchwork of policies and actions that don’t meet our needs. It does not reflect our values as a nation, nor is it in our best interest for the long term.
With the exception of the Indigenous Americans, our country has been settled by waves of immigrants over time. Originally most came from Europe, typically driven by two forces — economic or religious hardships in their homeland, and the "pull" of the new opportunities here.
Most of these early immigrants were quite homogeneous — white and Christian. Historically each new wave of newcomers felt the pressure to blend-in to avoid difficulties. But over the last 70-plus years we have had more people coming from Asia and South America. That historical focus on blending-in worked fine for someone who is white, but now doesn’t work when you look different. Add to that the differences in religious beliefs, and pretty quickly we are faced with identity questions regarding who we are as a nation and what we ought to be.
The level of acceptance of new immigrants also seems somewhat random. We idolize successful immigrants and foreign-born people in the arenas of sports, entertainment, music and movies, but do not extend that acceptance to all immigrants. The contribution of immigrants to our country is also widespread. Einstein, Baryshnikov, Sting, Mike Nichols, Yo Yo Ma, Van Halen and Patrick Ewing were all born in other countries. Companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, Face Book, Oracle, Microsoft, Tesla, You Tube, Intel, Proctor & Gamble, Yahoo, eBay, PayPal and SpaceX were all started or led by immigrants or their children.
BioNTech, which partnered with Pfizer for the first COVID vaccine, was founded by the husband-and-wife team who are children of Turkish immigrants to Germany. The chairman and co-founder of Moderna, the other COVID vaccine developer, was born in Lebanon to Armenian parents, and migrated to Canada and then to USA. And even our previous chief advisor for vaccine development emigrated from Morocco to Belgium, and then to USA.
I don’t believe that immigrants are necessarily any smarter just by being an immigrant. But the sheer act of deciding to migrate assures that they are all risk-takers and all possess the same burning desire to succeed, to reach their dreams and to take care of their families.
They are like a seed, which only represents a potential. They have the seed of talent, desire and drive within them. What the U.S. provides is the right oxygen of opportunities, incubation ground for dreams, promise of possibilities and a business and higher education climate which nudges people to think about “what is possible and how to make it work” instead of “why it cannot be done."
Of course we cannot open up all our borders for anyone to come in at will. We need to manage that. Here are some of my thoughts on immigration for our country:
- Deploy a comprehensive immigration policy which allows entry based on what America needs. We should make it easier for global talent to come here and contribute.
- Illegal immigration must be stopped. It makes no sense to start replacing a carpet before fixing a leaking roof. We need to invest in and reinforce border control. A huge wall at the border may provide a sense of gut-level satisfaction and machismo, but just that will not stop people from finding a way to come across.
- Lady Liberty offers a beacon of hope for people seeking asylum and refuge from tyranny and suffering. That humanitarian response needs to continue, but it must be managed and regulated so that everyone knows the process. Separating children from parents at the border in order to discourage parents from applying for asylum does not match our moral compass.
- Make it illegal, backed by stiff fines, for anyone to hire someone (for any work) who is here illegally. If a homeowner knows that hiring an illegal person to mow their lawn will subject that homeowner to $5,000 fine, that hiring will stop. And increase that fine 20 fold for corporations for each instance of illegal hiring. If there is demand, then supply will always find a way to meet that, especially when the economic disparity is so severe between us and the rest of the countries south of our border. Choke the demand, and supply will chill.
- We need to assist the countries which are producing most of the migrants to improve the lifestyle, safety and livelihood of their citizenry. We can do that through foreign aid, job training and job creation in partnership with U.S. companies. We can’t solve the internal problems of all global countries, but we should focus and directly address needs within specific countries which are contributing to our illegal immigration problem.
- People who entered the U.S. illegally but have been law-abiding residents contributing to our society for many years should be able to make reparations for their illegal status and move towards legal status over time. But the border leak needs to stop first. I think it is unconscionable and morally repugnant to take advantage of someone’s legal status, to enjoy the fruits of their labor and take their tax dollars for 15-20 years, and then throw them out of our border. That tears parents apart from their U.S. born children.
- Fix the leak. Make it clear and easier for specific talent and skills to come in. Manage the process for people seeking entry for humanitarian reasons. Stop the demand. Help specific countries to resolve the underlying reasons of why people leave.
- Finally, be transparent about what we want, not just now, but what our country looks like 50 years down the road. If what we as a nation really want, for whatever reason, is a very different set of immigrants, then our beautiful constitution also allows a process to get that done through our legislative process. We know something is broken. Let’s not continue to drive with a flat tire; let’s go and fix that. That is the American way.