War in Europe? Once the Cold War ended, I never thought I’d see something like this. But here we are. Again. Tanks, missiles, and bombs. Some of us feel like we have already seen this movie.
Sure, I know there have been ongoing wars in many parts of the world, but after World War II, I thought organizations like the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and just the threat of mutually assured destruction were supposed to prevent another war like this.
In the past, I have been chastised for not caring equally about the conflicts in Africa, Asia or the Middle East. I’m sure that is true. Right or wrong, my worldview is rather Eurocentric. That is the history I was taught in school. That is where my ancestors came from. I had family members who fought — and died — in World War II.
I was raised watching war movies, Cold War spy stories, and romantic foreign films set in Europe. I’ve traveled there. So, this war feels familiar and personal to me.
Although I understand that Ukraine is not part of NATO, I wonder about the responsibility of the rest of the world when maternity hospitals and nuclear power plants are bombed and people are being killed in bread lines. On one hand, I want someone to stop this brutality. On the other hand, I don’t want our country to have to police the world.
Years ago, when I watched the movie “Hotel Rwanda,” I was appalled that no one did anything to stop that genocide. There were no tanks or nuclear weapons. It was never going to turn into World War III, yet the West did nothing. And honestly, I have to ask if I would have wanted my teenage sons to be sent to a country I’d never heard of, to resolve a conflict that just made no sense.
Look at Vietnam. Remember Grenada and Panama? Why does the United States get involved in some conflicts and not others? How do you measure our national interests? I’ll leave that to the politicians to sort out.
Meanwhile, as individuals, what can we do about Ukraine? After the standard thoughts and prayers, adding a Facebook frame, lighting the 35W bridge in blue and yellow, or flying a flag, I feel impotent.
I can donate money to reputable charities that are helping the Ukrainian people. I should expand my Eurocentric focus and give the same level of empathy to our recent Afghan refugees and others that have come to this country from so many other conflicts.
I need to take the time to fact check some of the dubious stories I hear or the odd social media posts I read that are pure propaganda. I can promise not to knowingly spread falsehoods.
Also, I can support our government’s sanctions, appreciate the private companies that are pulling out of Russia, and encourage others to do so.
I can pay more attention to the actions of our elected leaders. This is a complicated geopolitical issue. Which ones are thoughtful vs. those that spout off easy solutions as if they know it all? Which ones are using the war to win campaign points?
I will remember which eight politicians in the House of Representatives sided with Russia. Only eight out of 432 voted against suspending normal trade relations with Russia. There is an election coming up and I’ll pay more attention to support candidates willing to protect our democracy.
And tomorrow, when I grab a cup of coffee and read the news, I will be grateful that I didn’t spend the night in a bomb shelter. I’ll appreciate my comfortable home, food in the fridge, and relative peace. And I promise I will quit complaining about the price of gasoline. The citizens of Ukraine are paying a much higher price.