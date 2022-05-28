Warrior Dog Rescue is a dog rescue that fosters connections between dog owners across the state of Minnesota.
With its roots planted in Savage, Warrior Dog Rescue aims to create a community culture of giving and gratitude.
Since 2017, Warrior Dog Rescue has rescued over 2,000 dogs, primarily from southern states. Luckily, Minnesotans value all that rescue dogs have to offer and welcome these adoptable dogs with open arms. Warrior Dog Rescue has been blown away by the community culture due to its immense support, not only through volunteering and adopting, but also contributing financially.
We believe that if you’re going to do something, do it well. Part of doing it well means expanding our Facebook Group titled “A Warrior Dog’s Journey Home” to connect the humans who adopt our dogs, helping keep track of litter breeds and medical needs, in addition to allowing our fosters to see their dog’s growth over time.
Extending beyond the revolutionary Facebook adoptive parents’ group, we’ve also managed to fundraise almost $100,000 via our Facebook page. The ease of being able to reach members of the community who may not have the means to foster or adopt a dog, but have the means to contribute financially, makes a world’s difference. It allows the group to focus more time and effort on our rescue plans.
This year, Warrior Dog Rescue had five litters of puppies come down with parvo, an incredibly deadly virus if not treated efficiently. May 4 was the first day we had no puppies in the hospital with parvo since March 25. This incurred an inexplicable expense for our rescue.
Facebook has always served as the best method for fundraising emergency finds like these. We eventually were able to cover part of $40,000 in expenses due to this incredible community that stepped up to the plate to support us when we needed it most.
This National Pet Month, Warrior Dog Rescue wants to thank the community for all they have done to uplift the work being done. There are always more dogs to rescue and there is always time to say a sincere thank you.