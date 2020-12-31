Good riddance 2020! Few of us on the entire planet will miss this year. Like most years, it started out with promise. We made resolutions that this year we would do things better. Then, in March, everything fell apart.
Initially, we thought we’d stay home for a couple of weeks and the crisis would blow over. We stocked up on food and over-stocked on toilet paper. Seriously, if the whole planet could have just stopped for a few weeks, shouldn’t the virus have starved itself out? Except everything couldn’t stop. Person No. 1 spread COVID-19 to persons No. 2, 3 and 4 who each spread it to persons No. 5, 6, 7, and No. 8, 9, 10...
As a result, we are starting the new year with over five thousand Minnesota families mourning lost family members due to COVID-19. Many thousands more were seriously stricken by this disease and uncountable others lost jobs and livelihoods.
At least the epidemiologists improved our scientific knowledge with an increased understanding of incubation periods, flattening the curve, community spread, antibodies and cytokine storms. We finally understand the differences between mere epidemics and pandemics.
We all learned how to properly wash our hands — the palms, the tops, the thumbs, between the fingers, under the nails, under the rings. “Happy Birthday” became the 20-second soundtrack of 2020.
If we were lucky, we learned both the advantages, and the limitations, of working from home, schooling from home, shopping from home and holding meetings online. As crazy as this has been, it would have been much worse without today’s technology.
However, if we were among the unlucky folks whose livelihood was affected, our lives became much more complicated. The early economic protections helped, but the pandemic has seriously exacerbated income disparities. It seems strange that many of the people classified as “essential workers” were often in jobs we undervalued and underpaid.
Until this year, we took food distribution for granted. We expected the grocery store to be fully stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables and meats year-round. We want strawberries in January and water imported from Fiji. Never before were we worried about toilet paper supplies. Now, we appreciate farmers, butchers, grocers, truckers and the complicated logistics systems that distribute our essentials.
For years we’ve debated how to improve our healthcare system, but today we recognize that the system isn’t as important as the individual healthcare workers — doctors, nurses, therapists, aids, janitors and nursing home staff — who are risking catching a deadly disease in order to take care of the rest of us.
We’ve continued to expect the police, fire department, ambulance drivers and EMTs to risk their lives working through the pandemic and through times of social unrest.
Then there are the invisible workers who kept our water and sewer systems working, the gas and electricity flowing and our treasured internet running. Trash was collected and the roads were plowed. The telephones worked, the mail was delivered, and the ATMs had cash. Plus, thousands of unseen research scientists redirected their work towards developing a vaccine.
We depended on the media to keep us informed, so we needed people working at the TV networks, the radio stations and the newspapers. Admittedly, it was fun to get a glimpse into the personal lives of some of our on-air personalities who looked more human working from home without their perfect hair, makeup and lighting.
We also relied on the media for entertainment. Streaming services offered plenty of options except for those suffering from the sports drought. However, we found that we missed going to a movie, a play, or a concert, as virtual options are not the same without the shared human experience of doing things with others.
While some businesses seriously struggled or closed, others flourished. Home improvement stores did well. The markets for cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes grew astronomically. E-commerce soared along with the required tech support, warehousing and simple supplies like cardboard boxes. Grocery delivery, restaurant delivery and online shopping created a constant convoy of delivery vehicles on our neighborhood streets. Some people were able to profit from the disaster.
As the New Year begins, the pandemic is still raging. Rather than making lists of resolutions, we should just congratulate ourselves for making it through 2020. The new vaccines offer us hope for 2021, but the vaccines can’t fix everything. Some people will quickly bounce back to a new version of normal, but others may not have any amount of normal left. We must continue to help those whose lives were devastated by the pandemic.
If 2020 taught us anything, it is that we should remember the people who are essential. It is not internet influencers, Hollywood celebrities or sports figures. We relied on the people who took care of us, kept us fed and kept us healthy. That includes the family, friends and strangers who checked in, ran errands, prepared meals, suggested books or movies and cared for our mental health. In 2021, let’s keep appreciating the people in our lives who are really essential.