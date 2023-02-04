Quote: “No society can legitimately call itself civilized if a sick person is denied medical aid because of a lack of means”—Aneurin Bevan.
I saw this quote prominently displayed in the lobby of a hospital in Wiltshire, England. Aneurin Bevan, the son of a coal miner, was the Minister of Health in the post-war United Kingdom government. Bevan is regarded as the founder of U.K.’s National Health Service. Some people in the United States have misgivings about “socialized medicine,” so today I’ll share some firsthand observations of NHS in action.
Last August, while in the U.K., my wife and I drove to dinner, while my sister rode in a different car. Unfortunately, that car had an accident and all airbags deployed. My sister broke both of the bones of her left wrist, while another cousin suffered seat belt lacerations.
Multiple cars stopped to help. The police arrived within four minutes followed by the paramedics seven minutes later. I was impressed by the quality of care, empathy and communication from the police officers and paramedics. They decided to transfer my sister and cousin to a hospital. However, it took 28 minutes for two ambulances to arrive.
In the busy emergency department, I told the staff that my sister was a foreign citizen and my cousin was a U.K. citizen.
They triaged the incoming ambulance patients. My sister was taken right away for X-rays and given a temporary cast. She also underwent body scans and tests for any internal injuries. Luckily, everything else was fine. They still kept her overnight for observation. She was released the next morning and asked to come back in three days. They wanted the swelling on the wrist to subside before further tests.
It must be noted that my cousin, who had lacerations from the seat belt, was asked to rest inside the ambulance until staff could attend to her. She was released after a few hours.
I was very surprised to get a call from the attending doctor the next day. He inquired about how my sister was doing and about any adverse symptoms.
Three days later, more tests and x-ray revealed that surgery was needed. Surgery had to wait until 6 p.m. due to the arrival of more urgent patient needs. Plates and pins were inserted into her wrist and she stayed in a single private room for three nights.
She was referred to physical therapy in the hospital. They also scheduled three additional visits to orthopedics for checks on the cast, wound and stitches.
At the hospital I talked to many people about the NHS. Similar to what is happening in the U.S., staff are facing burnout because of understaffing and overwork. This has become critical from the pandemic.
The doctors there earn a respectable salary compared to other professions. To alleviate nurse shortages, the U.K. government is considering the entry of English-speaking nurses from the Philippines and India. The hospital staff was proud of their work and viewed their job as a patriotic public service. However, a few doctors openly shared their thoughts about migrating to the U.S., Canada or Australia because salaries would be two or three times higher.
I also learned that some people of means are opting for expensive self-paid medical care in private settings. This, in itself, is causing some serious challenges for the NHS because of shifting confidence and funding.
My 84-year-old uncle, who underwent a triple by-pass surgery three years back, speaks glowingly about the NHS. The treatment cost him nothing.
There is always room for improvement and the NHS is no exception. But the concerns in the U.S. against “socialized medicine” did not come true in my sister’s experience. Timing for surgery is based on the urgency of the need and availability of surgeons, similar to here. The so-called “death panels,” in which someone else approves or denies specific treatments, is also present in our country; we call them insurance companies. We also have the same shortage of trained doctors and nurses.
The key differences between the two systems? Here someone fails to get adequate care because of inability to pay. Someone is routinely released from the hospital emergency room after stabilizing care, forcing that person back into the emergency room in two weeks because that’s the only way he can get care. And some families declare bankruptcy because of medical bills.
So, how much did all of this cost my sister? All items related to medical emergencies (the police, paramedics, ambulance and everything in the emergency room) are free for everyone, including foreign visitors. The total for the surgery, a three-night hospital stay, anesthesia, physical therapy and multiple visits to the orthopedics department cost us $8,738. If my sister was a U.K. citizen, her cost would have been zero.
I am glad that when the accident happened, my sister was in the U.K. and not in Minnesota. I estimated that something similar here would cost $50,000-plus. And the stream of bills would come from the hospital, doctor, surgeon, anesthesiologist, physical therapist, etc. In the U.K., the entire treatment was streamlined and itemized on a two-page bill. Period.
So, as much as we tend to recoil at the very mention of “socialized medicine,” I saw some real tangible benefits of that system, especially for people of less means. And while I believe that our own healthcare system has advantages in some areas, our system could definitely learn a few things from the U.K.’s system to make ours even better.