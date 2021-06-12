I know we are used to hypocrisy in Washington, but this is ridiculous. Voting against a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol seems un-American no matter how you look at it. What could be more important than getting to the bottom of an armed attack on the very seat of our government?
Perhaps it is even more important because the people who attacked our democracy were our own citizens. We need to know how this happened, why it happened and what changes we need to make to prevent another attack.
We learned so much from the 9/11 Commission, which this bill was modeled after. The commission was able to take a comprehensive look at all the factors that allowed the 9/11 attacks to occur. And they came up with a list of recommendations for the government and others to ensure that something like that never happens again.
Many of those recommendations have been adopted and we have not had a similar attack in 20 years. Their work was done in a bi-partisan fashion because our country was attacked. All of us. Republicans and Democrats. And that was unacceptable.
Likewise, the attacks on the Capitol and our legislators and our vice president were unacceptable. It's fine to have a difference of opinion in this country, particularly political opinion. We use a system of vigorous debate as a method to solve the country’s problems. We believe in a person’s right to express themselves and to peacefully protest the actions of the government. We can lobby our legislators, we can make arguments to try and persuade others of our point of view, and we can vote for people who represent our vision of the country. But violence and armed attacks on our government is unacceptable.
It is imperative that we as a country understand what happened on Jan. 6.
What changes do we need to make so that our own citizens don’t feel like their only option to create change is armed insurrection? What policies or programs or civic forums would combat the desire to harm our elected officials? Clearly these folks don’t feel represented. They don’t feel heard. They don’t feel like they belong to the same country as the rest of us.
Many of us have friends or relatives who believe the conspiracy theories that are all over the internet and social media. When confronted with facts that contradict their beliefs, our friends come back with certain knowledge that the reason we don’t believe the same things is because we have been brainwashed by the media. It’s really hard to combat that argument because, basically, we don’t agree on the same set of facts.
Things that I look at as facts, like that President Biden won the election (a fact that has been confirmed by courts across the country and by our elected officials, both Republican and Democrat) are not believed as fact by a segment of our citizens. They believe that there were dead people voting and that the voting machines were tampered with and therefore Biden didn’t really win the election.
I don’t know what to do about this. How can we have any kind of reasonable discussion about policy when we can’t agree on basic facts? Recount after recount, using paper ballots, independent commissions and court-ordered investigations have upheld the election results. Even our most partisan legislators in Washington have gone on record indicating that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Yet this is not enough proof for some of our citizens.
My hope was that a Jan. 6 commission would have been able to wade through the disinformation, put together a sequence of events that led up to the armed attack on our Capitol and perhaps most importantly, outline where the jumping off points occurred and what we could have done differently. Was there anything we could have done as a country to prevent our own citizens from attacking their government?
I remember the insight of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Abraham Maslow came up with a hierarchy of needs that describes human motivation. Maslow suggests that until the lower tiers of the hierarchy are satisfied it is hard to focus motivation on the upper tiers. The list goes like this as human needs to satisfy:
- Physiological needs such as food, water, warmth and shelter are the primary motivations for humans.
- Security and safety needs like economic security, physical safety and health are the next level of motivations.
- Love and belonging needs like friendships, family, a sense of connection and intimate relationships are the third level of human motivations.
- Esteem needs like respect, self-esteem, status, recognition from your community, a feeling of accomplishment are the fourth level of human motivations.
- Self actualization needs like achieving one’s full potential, however you define that, from academic to relationships to athletic to creative pursuits are the final level of human motivation.
What Maslow is saying is that most humans cannot focus on their own self-actualization and reaching their highest potential until all of the lower level needs have been at least partially met. It’s hard to worry about your own self-respect when you don’t have food to eat. People worried about whether they have economic security will focus more attention on satisfying that need than they will on the need for public discourse or education or achieving their full potential.
When you compare this with what government can accomplish, I think our government can do more. President Biden has already proposed the American Jobs Plan that will put Americans back to work while building crucial infrastructure and fighting climate change. He has also proposed the American Families Plan that provides more funding for childcare, early childhood education and post-secondary education. While these measures won’t solve all our problems, I can’t help but think that if the lower tiers on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs were satisfied, we might as a country be able to at least agree on the same set of facts.