I have been thinking about the current divisiveness in our country. We don’t agree on many core strategies and values for our collective future. There are diverging viewpoints even on what constitutes facts. Our mutual mistrust is amplified towards someone different than us. Perspectives and opinions are entrenched and we tend to be dismissive towards the differing opinions of others.
This mistrust carries on at the national level as well, where the changes in national strategies now experience whiplash with each change in presidency. The things that divide us seem to have no bounds — race, religion, economic status, rural versus urban, public versus private schooling, even vegetarian versus meat loving, etc.
I contrasted that with my own experience. I am a person of color, a Muslim by faith and a first-generation immigrant. My friends include all shades of skin color, multiple religions, age groups, socio-economic status and lifestyle choices. I wondered why is it that the same person who can be completely at ease with me as a friend, can at the same time be uncomfortable and even insensitive to someone else like me.
I started asking my friends and acquaintance about this. Pretty much everyone’s response boiled down to this: they consider me to be a friend because they know me! They got to know me, and they trust me, because our paths crossed somewhere — we went to school together, we are neighbors, we volunteered together on a project, we played sports together, we worked together, our kids were on the same sports team in school, we plant and harvest in the same community garden, etc.
So I thought: is it really that simple? Is the main issue that people from different walks of life never get the chance to interact? Does unfamiliarity lead to suspicion and mistrust?
In America, about 40% of the population is non-white. So as another data point, I started asking my acquaintances how many people they know who are from a different race, religion or ethnic roots. Almost all of the people I talked to said that their sphere of interaction with someone from a different race, religion or skin color is quite narrow.
I thought of the military as a place where all spheres of the society band together toward a common goal. I also understand how much society reveres the service of the brave men and women who serve in our military.
So, why not adopt a mandatory two-year national service program for all 18-year-olds right after high school? This service would offer two choices: serve two years in one of the armed forces, or two years in a national service organization (like AmeriCorps or something similar) where resources are deployed across the country toward improving communities.
I see several benefits.
First, I’ve met many high school graduates who enroll in college, and then graduate with a four-year degree saddled with huge student loans, but have no idea about their future livelihood. Taking a two-year break after high school would expose them to different options and give them time to think through what they want to do for the rest of their lives. I have met many veterans who acquired their professional interest and skills while in the military. I believe that these two years in the military or a service organization would be very helpful to a young adult to set their course for life.
Second, having 18-year-olds from the entire USA work together in a mixed group would expose everyone to a diverse array of people. They will pick up real-life skills of how to communicate and live with someone different. They will get to know someone else intimately and learn different perspectives. Besides just exposure, this would most certainly foster better understanding, and perhaps even friendships, which in turn would lead to empathy. They would “get to know” a lot of people who are unlike them, and that experience would be powerful towards reshaping perspectives.
Third, I believe this national service program would force us as a nation to be more deliberate and thoughtful about our global armed engagements. Over the years we have been engaged in many armed conflicts in distant lands ostensibly to protect our freedom at home or to keep us safe. Besides just the monetary cost, every conflict pays a steep price in terms of lives lost, lives altered, costs for injuries and the lingering impact of mental illness and trauma.
I just believe that if every one of our families had a loved one being deployed towards harm’s way, we as a society would demand much more introspection and thoughtful strategy from our leaders in Congress and the presidency towards the purpose, end game, results and what constitutes a win for that conflict.
Lastly, it has become somewhat fuzzy what constitutes patriotism. I see that different people have very different ideas regarding what patriotism ought to be and how we should show that. To me, more than the show, what is critical is that we all live that. And what better way to participate and contribute towards that patriotism than to give two years of your life to serve your country for the common good of everyone? I believe we can all agree that this selfless act is practicing and living patriotism.
God bless America!