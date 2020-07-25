Our country is now in the middle of a pandemic. The pandemic has caused historically high unemployment rates, meaning that many families which had access to good insurance through their employers have either lost employer related insurance or may be losing employer related insurance.
So is it good public policy to try to remove the insurance access currently available under the Affordable Care Act, which significantly benefits families who do not have access to employer related insurance?
According to a CNBC article of July 20, the Trump administration recently asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act. The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to do away with the health-care measure, arguing that the law became unconstitutional when Congress eliminated the penalty for not having coverage in 2017.
Without this so-called individual mandate, its other provisions are invalid, wrote Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco in a June 25 brief filed with the Supreme Court. The CNBC article indicates that elimination of the Affordable Care Act could wipe out coverage for many millions of people.
But who would benefit by eliminating insurance coverage for millions of Americans? Higher-income households could save between $35 billion to $40 billion in taxes annually, according to Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.
Is our federal administration advocating during a pandemic for a large tax cut for higher income families, while eliminating access to insurance coverage for millions of American families, including families who have lost their jobs, good public policy?
We must each decide the best answer to that question, correct? After all, our public officials are working for all Americans, or are they not?