One of the common aspects of being a military veteran and an attorney is that I have a duty to respect and uphold the Constitution of the United States. Every candidate for public office also has a duty to respect and uphold the Constitution.
What are a few questions which would show a candidate’s support for our rights as Americans established in the US constitution? How about asking all candidates a question such as: “What is your opinion concerning the attack of Jan. 6, 2021 on our Capitol, the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C.?”
That question, along with follow-up questions concerning what caused the attack on our Capitol and what should be done to prevent future attacks, would give voters great insight into whether a candidate will protect we Americans and our Constitution from all parties, foreign and domestic.
There is a mountain of coverage by reputable news sources on the attack on our Capitol. You can obtain information on PBS, NPR, NBC, CBS, ABC, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, CNN, Associated Press and many other reputable news sources.
The list of reputable news sources which have reported on this issue makes it impossible that any candidate would not have knowledge about and an opinion concerning this issue. The next attacks by groups such as those that attacked our Capitol in Washington D.C. could be in our state or in our local area.
Any candidates for state or federal office should be able to give short, honest answers concerning their opinion about the attack on our Capitol. With the amount of information available on this issue, if any candidates refuse to answer questions on this issue because of lack of knowledge or lack of an opinion, there can be only a few explanations. The candidates are not being wholly truthful concerning their knowledge of this issue or the candidates do not want to state their beliefs on this issue to voters and potential constituents.
In my opinion, candidates who refuse to answer would not feel a duty to protect our Constitution and constitutional rights, if so called upon, and those candidates should not be elected to office. What do you think about this issue?