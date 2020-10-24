Growing up in post-war suburbia, America was simply the best country in the world. We were the wealthiest, with the best farmers, the best scientists, the best engineers, the best doctors, etc. America was immunized from most of the terrible problems facing the rest of the world. Our form of government was envied worldwide.
We had invented something exceptional. Without centuries of history defining us through monarchs or emperors, without an ethnic identity or a national religion, we formed a government based on principles. The United States was unique.
Our Declaration of Independence states that “All men are created equal” with the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It continued stating, “Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” The people were more important than any ruler. We consented to be governed by the people, for the people. Well, at least for white, male, property owners — not women, Native Americans, slaves, nor immigrant laborers.
My history books portrayed a glowing picture of America. We celebrated Thanksgiving with friendly Native Americans as we settled upon their lands as if they were unoccupied. We farmed much of this land by using slave labor from Africa, but Lincoln would resolve that later. We “bought” the Louisiana purchase from the French, as if it was property they owned.
Sure, there were issues, and we had that pesky civil war, but the union held together and prospered. We saved the world from destruction in WWI and WWII and helped rebuild the wars’ damage. We were proud of our melting pot of immigrants with common dreams and ambitions. We pledged allegiance to a nation with liberty and justice for all. We became the leaders of the free world because we had the moral high-ground. We had values.
Cracks started forming in my idealized view of American exceptionalism. As a child, I was baffled when African American kids couldn’t go to school in Little Rock. There were Black kids in my school. What was the problem?
As the civil rights movement continued, television news exposed ugly parts of America that did not match with the ideals I’d been taught.
Another hit came when President Kennedy was shot. I was still a kid and associated assassination with third world dictators. We had elections; we didn’t kill our presidents.
As I began to live through events unedited by history books, American exceptionalism became more tarnished. The Vietnam War. The assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy. Watergate. Rodney King. The Oklahoma City bombing. Columbine. Matthew Shepard. Citizens United...
Yet, I kept my faith in our country because we were founded on principles. Our government, with its three branches and checks and balances, was supposed to keep us on track with our ideals. We amended our Constitution when we found flaws. We were, albeit slowly, getting closer to equality for all. As a democracy, we could direct our government with our votes because every voice counted.
But lately, our country seems to have run off the rails. We have forfeited our position as the leader of the free world by pulling out of world organizations, joint treaties and agreements with our allies. They no longer trust us.
While we complain about other countries imposing religious doctrine as a governing tool, we have our own groups that want to embed their religious beliefs in our laws, much like the Taliban.
The country that put the first man on the moon no longer believes its scientists. We are more concerned about the health of Wall Street than the health of our planet or our people. The pursuit of happiness has become the pursuit of money above anything else.
In school, I learned that our courts contained the best legal minds in the country ensuring our laws didn’t violate our constitution. Judges and justices were not partisan. When sixty votes were needed in the Senate to confirm a selection, moderate, well respected judges were appointed. Now, after refusing to hold hearings on hundreds of judges and a Supreme Court nominee from a democratic president, the republican led senate has reduced the number of votes needed to confirm these positions so they can force through political selections. They have packed the courts with partisan judges and are rushing through a Supreme Court nomination to increase the partisanship of our highest court.
Our country prides itself on free elections. Every citizen has the right to vote. Problems in the past were repaired through the Voting Rights Act. Now, those partisan courts have voided it. Some states have gerrymandered their districts so severely that congressional seats are guaranteed to one party. Today, we have groups that are trying to control who gets to vote so that their candidate wins. Even worse, we have a candidate who is refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses an election.
Currently, there are people stockpiling weapons proclaiming themselves to be Nazi-like militias. Some politicians are encouraging these hate groups like the ones who plotted to kidnap the governor of Michigan. That is not America.
We have become divided into political tribes with leaders encouraging acrimony. However, to solve today’s problems, we need everyone’s skills. We need unity, not people who enjoy fomenting divisiveness.
America has lost its moral compass. We can no longer claim the high ground. Yet for me, the romanticized vision of the United States that I was taught in history classes isn’t all bad; it is the model of what we should be.
I still believe in American exceptionalism. The people have not surrendered our consent to be governed. The question is, have we abandoned the lofty philosophical goals that created the American experiment?
Take a moment and reflect on what kind of America you want. Think about our American values and then go vote. That is the way a democracy forms Lincoln’s “more perfect union.”