The attorney general is the chief law officer of the government who represents the government in litigation and serves as its principal legal adviser. The attorney general of the United States pledges when taking office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
So what is Attorney General William Barr doing to support the Constitution of the United States and all of us citizens?
According to USA Today in February, a national association of over 1,000 federal judges called an emergency meeting to address growing concerns about the intervention of Justice Department officials in politically sensitive cases.
The unusual concern voiced by the judges’ group comes in the wake of an equally unusual protest. More than 2,000 former Justice Department officials called on Barr to resign, claiming his handling of the Roger Stone case, in which the Justice Department became involved to help an ally of President Donald Trump, “openly and repeatedly flouted” the principle of equal justice.
According to ABC News, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton recently issued an extraordinary rebuke of Barr. In an order to the Department of Justice, Judge Walton demanded that he be given an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Walton, who was appointed to the D.C. District Court by former President George W. Bush, admonished Barr’s handling of Mueller’s report, writing, “the Court has grave concerns about the objectivity of the process that preceded the public release of the redacted version of the Mueller Report and its impacts on the Department’s subsequent justifications that its redactions of the Mueller Report are authorized by the FOIA,” or Freedom of Information Act.
“These circumstances generally, and Attorney General Barr’s lack of candor specifically, call into question Attorney General Barr’s credibility.”
The Freedom of Information Act is a law that gives you the right to access information from the federal government. It is often described as the law that keeps citizens in the know about their government.
A deputy attorney general under Bush, Donald Ayer, wrote in The Atlantic in February that the fundamental problem is that Barr does not believe in the central tenet of our system of government — that no person is above the law.
In chilling terms, Barr’s own words make clear his long-held belief in the need for a virtually autocratic executive who is not constrained by countervailing powers within our government under the constitutional system of checks and balances.
Ayer states: “Bill Barr’s America is not a place that anyone, including Trump voters, should want to go. It is a banana republic where all are subject to the whims of a dictatorial president and his henchmen. To prevent that, we need a public uprising demanding that Bill Barr resign immediately, or failing that, be impeached.”
As an attorney, I thought Ayer’s description of checks and balances and the ways Barr is undermining our Constitution was absolutely brilliant, and I would urge every citizen to read the article.
Legal Codes of Professional Responsibility of each state vary somewhat, but almost all indicate that attorneys be officers of the court and that lawyers have an absolute ethical duty to tell judges the truth, including avoiding dishonesty or evasion. So why does the attorney general of the United States think he does not have to follow the rules for all lawyers? Why does he appear to be representing only the President and not our government, its citizens and our Constitution, as he is required and has pledged to do?