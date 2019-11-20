Earlier this week, the Better Business Bureau issued a warning about an online secret-sister gift exchange. While most of us probably have participated in secret gift exchanges with people we actually know — a college dormitory, family and social groups come to mind — I shudder to think that people continue to be swayed by the promise of an illegal, electronic offer. And for what reason? The chance you might receive a gift you don’t need that adds to the junk in your closet? No, thank you!
I’m of the mindset that if you have a couple extra dollars in your pocket any time of year, seek out a neighbor, a family in need or organization that can use your time, talent and resources. That’s one wonderful trait of Minnesotans, and it’s one reason I love living here.
In a report from November 2018, Minnesota was ranked first by WalletHub in being charitable. The study took both the volunteering of time and service as well as money into account for the ranking. It’s safe to say that many Minnesotans tend to give more than they receive.
In the past week I’ve had several conversations about where to volunteer in the coming months and how an organization is collecting holiday gifts for those in need during the season. Ultimately, this is a wonderful time of year to be a secret giver or to give in plain sight. And what you get in return is hope that your gift turned somebody’s day around for the better.
Want to be a secret giver? Here are some highlights of my recent conversations. Should you find yourself with a couple extra dollars or extra hours, I’m sure your resources will be welcome by these local organizations.
- Loaves & Fishes: The site at St. Mark Catholic Church, Shakopee, is open to the community for a free meal on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights each week. Volunteers are needed on these weeks to cook, serve and clean up. And should you want to sponsor a night of meals, that opportunity is available, too.
- Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties (CAP Agency): Through this organization’s Hope for the Holidays program you can provide gifts for families or adopt a senior this holiday season: capagency.org.
- 360 Communities: Through its Armful of Love program, this nonprofit can connect a gift to a family in need: 360communities.org.
- School teachers: A $25 gift card donated to your school will make it to a counselor’s office, and they will provide it to family in need.
- R.O.C.K. (Reaching our Communities Kids): Prior Lake-based, this organization was formed to provide kids with nutritional power packs for use on weekends when they are away from school. It has launched some additional initiatives, one being ingredients for Thanksgiving meals for families: rockmn.org.
- Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women: Based in Belle Plaine, check out this nonprofit’s Gifts of Hope list on their website at svabw.org.
Please note, this list is just a start of opportunities to be a secret giver.
Have a wonderful week giving thanks with family and friends.