Believe it or not, COVID-19 is still very much alive and well. Thanks to vaccinations, boosters, and other safety measures, fewer people are dying from complications of COVID. Many of us, including myself, have spent the summer putting COVID on the backburner, and living and socializing like it was 2019.
That line of thinking took us from western Iowa to eastern Iowa on our bicycles in late July. This ride, titled the Des Moines Register’s Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, or Ragbrai for short, is the largest organized bicycle ride in the country. People come from multiple states and countries to experience what Iowa has to offer. We joined the other 15,000 people riding through the small towns, camping side-by-side with thousands, eating the home-made pies, the root beer floats, the rib-eye sandwiches, the porkchops, the breakfast burritos, and anything else we could consume as we rode over 420 miles in 7 days.
My husband and I knew, going into this ride, that we are three years older than the last time we had ridden. Having met on Ragbrai in 2008, it has become an annual celebration of our relationship until COVID canceled the ride in 2020. And last year, we couldn’t ride because my husband was still recovering from heart surgery. So, both of us had some anxiety about the ride, especially because Day 4 was a 100 mile-day, something I had never accomplished. We were hoping the week would not be too strenuous and that we would be able to sleep on our aging air mattress for seven nights. I was ready with my ear plugs and Nyquil to help me sleep.
However, when you are camping with 15,000 people, there are some noises that cannot be stifled with ear plugs. Bands normally play until 11 p.m., people enjoy lighting fireworks at random hours of the night — once even outside our tent at midnight. There was also the “snoring symphony” that came from various tents in our area. Top that off with occasional leg cramps, trips to the bathroom, and varying temperatures and I was awake frequently, pulling up blankets, putting on sweats, and finding ways to be comfortable. Also, our air mattress gradually disintegrated from the inside, so the last four nights our legs were elevated by what looked like a pregnant mattress.
Somehow, someway, we managed to ride the entire week. The hills were challenging, but the camaraderie of our teammates lifted our spirts and had us belly-laughing and smiling.
The night before our last day, we were exhausted. My husband had a terrible headache, which he attributed to being dehydrated. The last day of riding was going to be tough with 65 miles and 3,000 feet of climbing. However, he woke up Saturday morning feeling fine. We navigated the terrain in far Northeast Iowa, marveling at the scenery as we slogged up and down the hills. When we finally reached the Mississippi River, we were deliriously happy, and rightfully tired, but feeling pretty good.
After a four-hour van ride back to Ankeny, Iowa, we spent the night in Ames and headed back home on Sunday. We had already decided to do a COVID test when we arrived home before seeing any grandchildren. My husband felt like he was getting a sinus infection, but we were both shocked when he tested positive. I was negative at the time, but was positive by Tuesday.
We both had a couple of rough days. I had a fever, and body aches, and slept 13 hours one night. I had a piercing headache that hurt my eyes for 24 hours! My husband had more congestion than I had and lost his taste and smell, along with a fever. After 10 days, we were both mostly back to normal, but still had periods of fatigue. As the week went on, we found out that six out of the 15 on our team tested positive. One of our riders did not test positive but ended up with pneumonia!
I am so grateful that my husband and I are fully vaccinated and boosted. I cannot imagine feeling sicker than I was. Luckily, the weekend of isolation provided me with the thrill of watching the St. Louis Cardinals sweep the Yankees!
So just be aware that COVD is not gone. COVID can make you really sick! Take care of yourself, and get boosted when you are able.
Cathy Heintz is a 27-year resident of Savage. She is a retired nurse, mother of three and grandmother of five. She loves most sports and enjoys the outdoors.