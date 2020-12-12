Many years ago I saw a documentary called “Who Killed the Electric Car.” There were multiple parties in the documentary shown responsible for killing the electric car, with General Motors and other auto companies being some of the major culprits. What a change at the car companies!
GM Chairman and CEO, Mary Barra, on GM’s website says, “Climate change is real, and we want to be part of the solution by putting everyone in an electric vehicle.”
The website indicates GM is on its way to an all-electric future, with a commitment to 30 new global electric vehicles by 2025. The GM website indicates the Ultium battery technology it is developing represents a milestone achievement in electrification, with battery pack costs nearly 40% lower than those in the Chevrolet Bolt EV. GM projects that second generation Ultium packs will cost nearly 60% less than the batteries used today.
Ford claims that on the road, Ford customers will have simple and easy access to the FordPass Charging Network — the largest public charging network in North America offered by automotive manufacturers. With over 13,500 charging stations and growing, these stations are as common as some of the most popular pharmacy or coffee chains.
California plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks starting in 2035. Many major automakers have not supported or withdrawn from a lawsuit trying to stop California’s standards from taking effect.
Electrek is a US-based news website dedicated to electric transportation and sustainable energy. On its website, Electrek indicates the price of new electric cars is always one of the top concerns of new buyers. The electric car market is about to be accessible to a lot more people as Electrek indicates that Tesla and Volkswagen, the two market leaders for electric vehicles, have now both greenlit electric car programs that are going to start at $25,000 to $30,000. Electrek indicates that while there are gasoline vehicles starting at much cheaper than $25,000, none of them will be competitive on the cost of ownership over a 5- to 10-year period with a competing $25,000 electric car, especially when you account for the resale value. This will result in a massive demand shift where the vast majority of new car buyers are going to understand that their next vehicle has to be electric.
While you are doing your due diligence in selecting your next car, maybe you should think about an electric car, to lower expenses, increase resale value and lower your carbon footprint. A possible win-win-win.