Does everyone get the same opportunity in life?
For many years, I wondered why or how I was able to carve out a piece of the American Dream. I grew up in a different part of the world, spoke a different language, and identified with a different race and faith than most of the people here. My confusion centered around how was I able to build up a livelihood while many people, who were born here and grew up here, were struggling. What added to my confusion was the realization that the outcome did not always point to a lack of trying or to the amount of effort and hard work one put into their life.
Someone I know offered me a clue to answer my confusion. He suggested that when I came to the United States as a freshman in college, my childhood and upbringing must have given me the foundational elements of success.
I thought about that notion. Education has been a bedrock value within my extended family for four generations. Looking back, I now realize that I did come here armed with some basic tenets of behavior and work ethic for success. The rest was the magic of this Land of Opportunities. And as situations presented themselves, I was able to recognize that and acted on that. Hard work was a basic entry level ticket to play. But I also learned very quickly that I had to back up that effort with smart work for efficiency and differentiation. And many people helped me in that journey.
So I started thinking—what if I was born in the United States? And would the outcome be different if I was born in Maine, Oregon, Minnesota or Texas? What really matters the most in shaping that outcome?
Irrespective of where you are born, I now see that the family experiences play a critical part in everyone’s future. The family structure, education, income and parenting style all play a huge role in shaping those childhood experiences. That includes what early childhood experiences the child is exposed to, how much that child is read to, and how the child is picking up lifelong aspirations for success.
The school system is supposed to offer equal opportunity to everyone, but that really is not the case. Because of the way school districts are funded, schools in higher income localities end up with a broader array of programs and quality of education.
Extra-curricular activities, which can have a huge impact on the overall development of the child, also end up being different between rich and poor school districts. And even if the same activities are offered, the fees, equipment cost, and resources needed to be at different practices and meets don’t allow everyone to participate. Some students have to go to work right after classes just so their parents can pay rent for that month. And in some families, the kids have no option but to enter the job market right after high school.
The divergence of families with resources continues into college, as well. If college is an option, those who did not get the best grounding in high school will likely not meet the entrance requirements of the best colleges. A college or university typically charges approximately the same amount of tuition and fees for all degrees. But after 4-5 years of schooling and student loans, the amount of salary for the different degrees is vastly different.
Going to college is explained as an “education,” but not much discussion happens around what someone is studying and what the income potential is for that degree. And, of course, the cost of tuition ends up as a huge barrier for many. Again, money and not just merit favors the path forward.
When that child next faces the job hiring process, tangible things like type of degree and grades are not the only factors for selection. Non-tangible things like teamwork, connections and references, social skills, attitude, style of communication, and also non-verbal cues, all influences the outcome. Again, the process favors people who grew up with privilege.
Even in the dating scene, there is self-selection, with a lot of people looking out for a better life as they prospect for a life partner. People tend to hang out with people like them. Thus, this becomes an automatic outcome of one’s environment, the college they attend or their social scene. But there is also societal and family expectations of what is a right decision or what ought to happen. The end result is usually a life partner like you, which amplifies the potential or the barrier for that family’s ability to take advantage of the opportunities.
Lastly, timing of birth also plays a huge role in the creation of opportunities and one’s prospects for the future. Over the last century, people born in the 1920s enjoyed a huge growth of opportunities after WWII, which brightened their future prospects. That level of opportunities did not exist for people born in the 1990s.
For me, there is no right or wrong answers here, just a realization that opportunities are not equal for everyone, and chance plays a huge role in one’s success. When you are born, where you are born, and to which family you are born all contributes toward the creation or recognition of that opportunity, and attainment of success.
Sheriff Ahmed is a 35-year resident of Savage who contributes to Community Voices.