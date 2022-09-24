Sheriff Ahmed

v

 Sheriff Ahmed

Does everyone get the same opportunity in life?

For many years, I wondered why or how I was able to carve out a piece of the American Dream. I grew up in a different part of the world, spoke a different language, and identified with a different race and faith than most of the people here. My confusion centered around how was I able to build up a livelihood while many people, who were born here and grew up here, were struggling. What added to my confusion was the realization that the outcome did not always point to a lack of trying or to the amount of effort and hard work one put into their life.

Sheriff Ahmed is a 35-year resident of Savage who contributes to Community Voices.