Of course, it was on a below-zero morning during our long arctic blast that the zipper broke on my parka. This was not just any parka; this was the perfect parka.
Having lived in Minnesota for most of my life, I have become a parka snob. Besides my jacket needing to be just the right color, there are cold weather features many a southerner would never think of. In addition to sufficient warmth and wind resistance, a good parka must have knit cuffs on the sleeves to keep the wind and the snow from crawling up your arms. The jacket must be long enough, but not too long, and it needs a way of cinching up tight around the waist to stop frigid drafts.
A hood is essential for the times you may have left your hat at home or for when it is so cold you need an extra layer on your head. Although some people insist on real fur around the hood’s edges because it doesn’t frost up, I prefer no animal adornment.
The neck needs to be tall enough to zip up over your chin when necessary and the sleeve lining needs to be slippery so it can easily slide over wooly sweaters and fleece. Plus, the jacket needs interior and exterior pockets with one ergonomically angled for hands and separate pockets for stuff.
A major requirement is a tough, large zipper that can be handled with gloves or frozen fingers. That zipper also needs a cloth flap behind it to keep the wind from blowing straight through the teeth.
But today, on a morning with a 14-below wind chill, my perfect parka was perfectly worthless. This zipper had teeth ripped off the cloth backing. As I stood there staring at the damage, I began to marvel at zipper technology.
The zipper story would make a great feature on the History Channel as it has both romance and war. The first patent for an “Automatic, Continuous Clothing Closure” was issued in 1851 although we’d never recognize that device as a zipper.
More inventors tinkered with the project until Gideon Sunback, an electrical engineer, quit his job with Westinghouse because he fell in love and married the daughter of a man who owned a hook and eye company. Working there, he improved upon the zipper design and patented his version in 1917. One of this zipper’s first uses was for money belts in WWI because, for some odd reason, Navy pants didn’t have pockets.
Later, B.F. Goodrich had commercial success using zippers to fasten rubber boots. They coined the name “zipper” after the zip sound of opening and closing their boots.
In the 1930s, zippers were marketed on children’s clothing as being easier than buttons, snaps, or hooks for children to fasten. A few years later, French designers put zippers in men’s pants to reduce the possibility of “unintentional and embarrassing disarray.” However, for years, it was risqué for zippers to be used in women’s clothing as it was felt such clothes were too easily removed.
Today, there are zippers everywhere. Staring at my shattered jacket zipper, I had to admire the ingeniousness of such an invention. The last time I’d looked this intently at a zipper was in 1999 when we had the Y2K scare when everyone feared that our computers would fail when the year turned to 2000. Airplanes could fall out of the sky, the electric grid might cease to function, elevators wouldn’t move, etc.
To add to the stress, people noticed for the first time that most of their zippers were all embossed with the initials YKK. Certainly, that was no coincidence.
Actually, the Japanese company YKK has been the largest zipper manufacturer in the world since 1934. In the United States, 5 million zippers are made a day at the YKK plant in Macon, Georgia. We do not give a thought to our use of metal zippers, plastic zippers, nylon coiled zippers, invisible zippers, decorative zippers and even waterproof versions. Besides clothing, we rely on zippers for sleeping bags, tents, purses, luggage, school bags and even upholstery.
Fortunately, I was able to get a tailor to install a new zipper on my jacket and even replace the fraying knit cuffs. For a reasonable price, I was happy to rehabilitate my perfect parka for yet another Minnesota winter.
Take a good look at one of your zippers. It is an impressive device. Although we frequently marvel at our new electronic equipment, today I am appreciating some of our more time-honored technology.