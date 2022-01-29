I’m not sure how long I had lived in Scott County before I discovered the Household Hazardous Waste Facility located on Highway 282 between Prior Lake and Jordan. Once I did, the facility became a destination. You would not think that a place that recycles hazardous waste would bring as much anticipation as a trip to, say, the Mall of America, but let me explain.
Scott County HHW is your tax-supported hazardous waste disposal facility that will take hard-to-get-rid-of stuff that easily mounds up in a garage or basement. (Think household paint, cleaners, electronics — televisions, radios, holiday lights and cords of all kinds!) The facility is only open three days a week, (just two days if you don’t have an appointment), so if you want to go there, plan ahead.
When I was home during the last week of 2021, it was a good time to think about all the stuff I needed to part with in 2022. Each time I pay the mortgage, I think about how my home space is being used. I would cringe when I would look at the clutter that had collected in the extra garage stall in my home. I could barely walk through it, so I knew, it was past time to free myself.
When you make a plan to go to Scott County HHW, I recommend looking through the list of acceptable items posted at scottcountymn.gov/, click on services, environmental services. Take time to determine what items are hazardous waste, versus garbage, versus a donation, for example.
On the day I began my planning, I had 15 days to sort, separate and mentally free myself from the un-useful stuff. I already had a sense of satisfaction when I loaded the car that morning of partially used paint, a box of electronics, and other hazardous waste — I had already gained some significant square footage in the garage!
The facility opened at noon, and as it was the first day open after the holidays, I anticipated a huge line out onto the road in front of Scott County HHW. The line did not disappoint, there were 14 vehicles in the double line in front of me, but with a quick glance through the waiting cars, I could tell most did not have any more junk than I did, so this would be quick.
When it was my turn, the staff were prompt and helpful when ensuring all my stuff could be recycled, disposed, or re-used at the facility. Everything I had brought was free for disposal, but keep in mind, some items do have a cost to dispose, check the website for an estimate. Not to dawdle, I thanked the worker at least three times, hopped back in the car and off I went at 12:19 p.m. with a huge sense of relief and joy.
I doubt the workers at Scott County HHW even know the impact their work has on somebody like me. Having a local destination that will properly dispose and recycle hazardous waste and chemicals enables me to keep my home safe from potential hazards. My success at following through with a plan to free-up space gave me a freeing start to 2022.