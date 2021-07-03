Baseball is a game of numbers. And as an enthusiastic fan, the numbers, when you hope for average or better, will bring smiles and cheers when greater than average, or grimaces or boos when below average.
I love watching baseball. Mostly I watch for the characters of the game, from players to fans, umpires to managers, but I also watch for the numbers. And lucky for me, I attend games with guys who spew out baseball numbers right and left, so it’s a great time when I can learn more about the game.
Such was the case when we attended the Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds game last week at Target Field. Celebrating Father’s Day with my significant other and his son, we left Savage at about 5:30 p.m. for the 7:10 game. It had been 696 days since our last in-person attendance at a Twins game.
I don’t have to tell you (the numbers will) our hometown team hasn’t played to its potential in 2021. On Monday, after a 10-0 walloping by the Seattle Mariners a week before, the Twins were turning the corner with a four-game winning streak — one over the Mariners and they swept the Rangers at Texas last weekend. Our hopes were high for our first game back to see a win in-person.
For me, this Twins game was also a nostalgic reminder of the first baseball game I attended: a Reds game at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. And here I was again, at a Reds game.
Early on, we surmised this could be one of those games. My companions, the father-son duo, were committed to staying the entire game. “I’m good through 20 innings,” I recall hearing. The Twins had already played almost a dozen extra innings games this season, losing two-thirds of the time. Our record as of this writing is 31 wins and 42 losses. The numbers were clearly not on our team’s side.
At about the four-hour mark for the game, my yawns were bigger, and when the Reds scored two in the top of the 10th, the conversation had switched from hope for an extra innings win, to the stupid extra-innings rules that started during the pandemic. We all agreed it was time to walk toward the exit at Target Field. Tuesday morning’s 5 a.m. alarm was already buzzing in my ears.
The numbers will tell you, last week’s game at Target Field was a historic event for Major League Baseball. The Twins tied it in the bottom of the 10th and eventually won the game in the 12th with a walk-off homerun from Miguel Sano.
The June 21st Twins-Reds contest is currently MLB’s longest game by time since MLB changed its extra-innings rules before the 2020 season. At five hours and 14 minutes, no matter if you were an observer at home, or in person, it was a long, long game. And we were there, in-person, for four hours and 23 minutes of the history-making event. For our first game in two years, it felt like two. And while this game was above average in many statistical categories, we left without the win.
Maybe next time, we’ll experience the win in-person, too.