I’ve actually been to Uvalde, Texas. It’s a dusty Texas border town located on the edge of the Texas Hill Country. The food and flavor of the town is heavily Hispanic (78% according to the 2020 Census). Border Patrol agents are ubiquitous in the area. They have a famous Opera House and it’s Matthew McConaughey’s hometown.
By now, you probably know all these facts because Uvalde came to national attention a few weeks ago when a 19-year-old brought an assault weapon to Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two adults. He also injured 18 other people.
I wish I could say that this mass shooting is unusual or rare in the United States, but you all know it isn’t. Places that should be safe in this country like schools, churches, concerts, night clubs and grocery stores are increasingly targets of violence.
It’s a terrorist’s tactic to make people feel unsafe with unpredictable violence. But is it really unpredictable? I think that has been at the heart of our country’s debate about what to do about gun violence. Gun owners worry that any legislation passed will be so sweeping that even responsible gun owners will lose their weapons. And gun safety activists would like to get guns out of the hands of people intent on violence to themselves or their fellow citizens. It seems to me there is room for compromise and clarity on this issue.
Much of rural America has grown up with guns. We use guns to hunt and we use guns for sport. We have been taught gun safety from an early age. We know what the weapon is capable of, and we treat it with respect. Guns are kept in secure locations. Guns are not left loaded with ammunition. Guns are used under very controlled circumstances. These are the rules we’ve grown up with. So it seems incomprehensible that a person might intentionally point a gun at another person, let alone intentionally kill people. That kind of gun use is called terrorism or war.
It’s true we live in a violent culture. Even so, we find the indiscriminate killing of children and law-abiding citizens abhorrent. We as a country have consensus on being opposed to mass shootings. What we haven’t had consensus on is what to do about it. Since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, not much gun safety legislation has passed Congress.
Bans on assault weapons were a no-go. Expanded background checks were a no-go. Strengthening laws to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers was a no-go. Putting serial numbers on homemade guns, such as those made with 3D printers was a no-go. Keeping guns out of the hands of people on the terrorist watch list was a no-go. Legislation making gun trafficking a federal crime was a no-go. Requiring background checks on gun buyers at private sales and gun shows was a no-go. Requiring gun manufacturers to use technology to ensure that only the proper owner could fire a gun was a no-go.
All of this gun safety legislation was proposed in response to mass shootings that occur with regularity in our country. None of it has passed out of Congress. No matter the provocation, we seem to be more afraid of losing our gun-owning privileges than we are of having our families become the next victims of a mass shooting.
But is it really so difficult to figure out who shouldn’t be allowed to own a gun? People who have committed violent crimes, people who have been radicalized by terrorist groups, people who have restraining orders to keep them from harming or threatening others, people who haven’t taken a gun safety course. We require drivers to prove their understanding of driver safety, why can’t we require gun owners to prove their understanding of gun safety?
And is it really necessary for anyone to own a weapon of war if they aren’t actually fighting a war? We are not talking about grandpa taking his grandson to the back forty to shoot at metal targets (affectionately known as plinking). We are not talking about hunters who carry a gun into the woods as an excuse to spend the day outdoors in nature, whether they actually shoot at anything or not. We are talking about people who think their problems will be solved by shooting and killing a person. How hard can it be to find these people and deny them an easy means of doing just that?
Recently there has been a bipartisan effort in the U.S. Senate to put together some reasonable gun safety legislation. It’s hard work because of the politics around this issue. Gun owners can play a crucial role here. Gun owners speaking out publicly in support of legislation that makes sense to them would go a long way toward pushing this discussion forward. Gun owners coming up with baseline gun safety requirements that could be used in legislation. Gun owners letting their legislators know there won’t be a political price to pay for protecting our families from random gun violence. Gun owners ensuring that anyone who owns a gun is a responsible gun owner. Who better to come up with solutions to our endemic gun violence problem than those who already are familiar with gun ownership and gun safety?
We are a nation governed by the rule of law. Laws are put in place to protect the public. It’s time to make some changes, because to date, our laws have been pretty ineffective in stopping gun violence.