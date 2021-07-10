Amid the fireworks and the parades of our recent Fourth of July, I was thinking about our country’s history — not only our Declaration of Independence, but other less glorious stories about unpleasant events that journalist Dan Rather calls “holes in our history.”
I fell into one such hole when, as a retiree, I was taking a college class just for fun. I was astonished that I had never heard of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.
When the transcontinental railway was completed at Promontory, Utah, my history texts portrayed a joyous celebration where happy Chinese laborers from the west met the Irish immigrants who built the track from the east.
The textbooks never mentioned the horrible working conditions for both groups. They never mentioned that the Chinese were paid less than the Irish, who were paid less than other laborers. They never mentioned that laws specifically prohibited the Chinese workers from bringing their wives to the United States. I never knew that once the railroad was finished, when we no longer needed the Chinese workers, the Chinese Exclusion Act banned any further immigration from China.
At that time, it was also illegal for a Chinese person to marry a white person. If a white woman somehow married a Chinese man, she lost her citizenship (of course, that didn’t apply to a white man who married a Chinese woman).
I was stunned. I asked the current generation of college students if they had been taught this history in their high school classes. Most admitted their education had many of the same holes as mine.
Another "history hole" was opened for many with this year’s 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. In 1921, Tulsa had a neighborhood known as Black Wall Street. It was a prosperous area with Black businesses, doctors, lawyers, newspapers, theaters and schools. The neighborhood’s success caused resentment among others in Tulsa, where false accusations, in a racially-charged atmosphere, led to a two-day race riot.
Mobs of white men attacked the Black neighborhood killing people and torching buildings. Private airplanes flew over with men shooting at residents and dropping turpentine bombs as if this was a war zone. Thirty- five square blocks were burned to the ground and victims of the massacre were buried in mass graves.
For most of us, this history was ignored until 1996 when the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission began documenting the riot. In 2020, it was officially included in Oklahoma’s school curriculum.
Currently, the city of Tulsa is excavating the mass graves and identifying the victims. They have built a memorial park which President Biden visited on June 1 for the 100th anniversary. He stated, “Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous, they cannot be buried, no matter how hard people try."
As a Minnesotan, it is easy to assume racial horror stories like this are a product of the South. However, this year marks the 101st anniversary of when three Black circus performers were falsely accused of rape, taken from jail and lynched in Duluth. Smiling white men actually posed for souvenir photos alongside the victims’ bodies.
In another hole, few of my generation were ever taught that Mankato is the site of the largest mass execution in U.S. history. Following the U.S. Dakota war of 1862, 38 Dakota men were hanged in downtown Mankato. The horror of the executions was only part of a story of broken treaties, starvation, internment, forced marches, epidemics and exile. Today, there is a monument at Reconciliation Park commemorating the site and the story is included in Minnesota’s history curriculum.
There is so much in American history that is admirable and exceptional that it is understandable that we want to look away from the embarrassing parts. We try to edit the story, or bury the ugly parts in holes, because these stories make us uncomfortable.
Currently, we have politicians trying to rewrite our history so that some of these holes remain hidden. There are disputes about mentioning slavery, Jim Crow laws and racism in our school curricula.
In 2019 the State Senate tried to cut $4 million from the funding for the Minnesota Historical Society because they added “at Bdote” to the signage at Fort Snelling. Historians wanted to include the Dakota word for the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers because the history of this location preceded the construction of the fort.
It has been said that those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. To me, it is way more than that. If we don’t recognize our history, we can’t understand where we are today. Both the wonderful experiences and the ugly events that happened in our past have shaped our present.
Our founding fathers studied the history of Europe and tried to create a better system of government. They had lofty aspirations and wanted “a more perfect union.” We cannot ignore or rewrite the ugly holes in our history. Honestly facing them, we can learn from our past and continue to improve our more perfect union.